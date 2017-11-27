The Reggie’s Renovations Inc. Hammerheads wasted no time getting the second segment of the Niagara 5-Pin Mixed Pro League started.

The Hammerheads rolled the second-highest team triple of the season in blanking the Oh Canada Eh Dinner Show Canucks 3-0.

Jeff Stevens took the reins for the winners, tossing the highest men’s series of the season so far, a blistering 935 (282, 328, 325) while Paul Asselin backed him up with a solid 791 (213, 303, 275). Frank Newman added 664 (241, 250).

The Canucks replied with Rob Fisher’s stellar set, a sizzling 886 (273, 369, 244) while Shawn Pellizari checked in with 677 (221, 246).

In the closest match of the evening, decided by a mere 51 pins, the Crossfire Wrestling Piledrivers edged the Oh Canada Eh Dinner Show Town Criers 2-1.

Brian McFarlane had the hot hand for the winners, rolling a steady 829 (263, 283, 283) while being pushed by Wendy Bonnette who fired a 702 (240, 231) and Chantal Papineau, right behind with 701 (256, 228).

The Town Criers shot back with P.J. Cole’s super 840 (370, 278), Tim Dixon’s 724 (246, 254) and Chris Disher’s fine 694 (237, 230).

The Lakeside Electrical Lightning whitewashed the Scorecard Harry’s Half Pints 3-0 on the strength of Tyler Wendel’s 678 (243, 228) and Norm Stup’s 616 (225).

The Half Pints answered with Matt Kowaly’s 661 (214, 278) and Rob Macdonald who carded 639 (222, 233). In the evening’s final match, the Wine Place Whiners took two of three from the Dale Mellway Life Insurance Magic.

Sara Kennedy sparked the winners with a fantastic 863 (278, 375, 210), while getting help from Rich Vassos’ 721 (272, 246) and John Wendel who rounded out the scoring with 708 (276, 236).

The Magic were led by Jason Pendlebury’s 717 (228, 261) with Adam Eckhardt (271, 243) and Dave Pendlebury (253, 239) contributing matching 697 sets.