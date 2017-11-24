Niagara Health’s charitable arm is rebranding today to better match the overarching organization.

After six months of work — including focus groups, information gathering and branding strategy — the OneFoundation for Niagara Health System is now official the Niagara Health Foundation.

“It’s a stronger connection and it helps us show our role as a foundation,” said Roger Ali, president and CEO of Niagara Health Foundation, of the rebranding.

After the Niagara Health System rebranded as Niagara Health last year, the foundation decided to rebrand as well. In doing this, Ali said it will be easier to identify the organizations as being connected to one another.

He sees this change as enhancing the commitment the organization has to Niagara Health, which is to raise funds for the programs and projects throughout the entire system. This includes raising money for specific needs at each of the six Niagara Health sites.

The foundation has been raising money for Niagara Health since 2014, when it amalgamated from the individual hospital foundations in the region.

Since then, it has transferred over $9.5 million to Niagara Health development projects and patient programs, such as enhanced cancer care and upgrades to medical equipment.

Niagara Health Foundation doesn’t have any major fundraising plans yet, even in the wake of the new hospital in Niagara Falls and Welland keeping its hospital doors open, but Ali said money raised through the foundation will continue to support all locations, new and old.

He commended Niagara residents for their generosity, noting that none of what the foundation does would be possible without the philanthropic drive in the community.

Moving forward, he said the foundation is focused on the future and capitalizing on fundraising opportunities for Niagara Health by reaching new audiences and developing new relationships.

Niagara Health Foundation’s branding rolled out across social media and the organization’s website this morning. People will now be able to find the foundation under its new name on Facebook and Twitter, and at niagarahealthfoundation.com. Ali said people will be redirected to the new site through the old URL.

The rebranding, of course, includes a new logo with its strategy. He said all of this was done locally through the company Enterprise. He said supporting local businesses and showcasing local talent is something the foundation strongly believes in.

The goal of the logo is to promote a sense of prosperity, sustainability and partnership with Niagara Health.

Ali said the foundation will continue to grow and adapt to societal changes. Up to this point, it has done so through ways such as offering online options for various things, including registering for events and donating.

“You have to keep abreast of the changing environment,” he said, adding the foundation regularly explores ways to better the processes through which people can connect with it.

He said he and everyone else with the organization are excited to share this new look and name as it signifies the future and being proactive in what they do to support the health and health care of all Niagara residents.

Niagara Health Foundation fundraising for this fiscal year

Welland Hospital Site : $1,159,346

-X-ray unit and technology upgrade

-Patient beds

-Laser for urology

-Three anesthesia machines

Greater Niagara General Site: $1,158,676

-X-ray unit and technology upgrade

-Patient beds

-Laser of urology

-Three anesthesia machines

St. Catharines Site: $1,099,802

-Tomosynthesis machines for breast imagine

-Laser for urology

-Oncology/radiation equipment

-Vein finder for emergency

-Portable echocardiogram for critical care

Douglas Memorial Site: $459,567

-X-ray unit and technology upgrade

-Patient beds and mattresses

-Vein finder for urgent care

Port Colborne Site: $205,375

-Portable x-ray unite and related retrofits

-Patient beds

-Vein finder for urgent care