The Grimsby Peach Kings continue to have the Niagara RiverHawks’ number.

They skated past the host Niagara 5-1 Thursday night at Gale Centre to improve to 3-0 in head-to-head play against the RiverHawks this season.

Grimsby currently is second in the Provincial Junior Hockey League’s Bloomfield Division with a 17-3-0-1 record, five points behind the 20-1-0-0 Glanbrook Rangers.

Sixth-place Niagara snapped a two-game losing streak to fall to 5-5-1-0 at home and to 7-10-2-2 overall.

Nick Volpatti opened the scoring to put the RiverHawks up 1-0 at the 2:14 of the first period.

It was all Grimsby after that on the scoreboard. Brady Cranwell, shorthanded, Addison DeTullio and Adam Kozlowski gave the Peach Kings a 3-1 lead heading into the second period.

Jacob Balca, also shorthanded, and David McKinnon found the back of the net for Grimsby in the middle frame to round out the scoring in the game.

Niagara goaltender Sebastian Iannone made 40 saves as the RiverHawks were outshot 45-21.

Neither team scored on the power play, with Grimsby finishing 0-for-4 with the man advantage and Niagara 0-for-7.

The RiverHawks allowed two shorthanded goals.

Niagara is off until next Thursday when it hosts the Dunnville Mudcats in the 7:30 p.m. faceoff at Gale Centre.

Dunnville leads the season series two games to one.