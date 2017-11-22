Skatepark taking shape

Welland’s skatepark construction is on schedule and on budget.

The $650,000 project began Sept. 18 after a groundbreaking ceremony the week prior. Since then, crews from New Line Skateparks have most of the curved elements of the skatepark, such as a three-quarter pipe and bowl, done.

Flat surfaces and lighting elements are next up on the list of things to do.

James O’Neill, facilities project manager for the city, said the only issues to arise so far have been contending with the weather. All the same, the project hasn’t fallen behind and the hope is to have all of the concrete poured by early December.

“Things are looking good right now,” O’Neill said Wednesday. “As long as the weather holds out until, say, the second week of December, we should have the skatepark elements done.”

In order to pour the concrete, he said there must be three consecutive days five-degree temperatures. If it rains or the weather is too cold, the work will be delayed.

He said landscaping, pathways and other groundwork apart from the 8,000-square-foot skatepark will be completed in the spring.

Because there haven’t been any issues up to this point, plans haven’t changed. O’Neill said the project is running smoothly.

Part of what has made things go well so far is that most of the construction is being done above ground at this point, he said. Excavation is often where troubles arise during construction work, but the excavation work was done during the first week and a half of the project without issue.

O’Neill said he and the construction crews are optimistic that the park will be usable by spring.

Located on Lincoln Street beside the recreational canal, the facility will replace the skatepark behind Welland Community Wellness Centre, also on Lincoln Street and on the other side of the canal.

Funding for the skatepark includes $216,000 from the Canada 150 Community Infrastructure Program and $433,333 from the City of Welland.

