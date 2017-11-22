Stephen Dhillon was the Niagara IceDogs’ last line of defence in Wednesday night Ontario Hockey League action in Owen Sound.

However, while Dhillon, the team’s No. 1 goaltender, was the top ’Dog in the shot-blocking department, he wasn’t the only one redirecting pucks out of harm’s way in the road game against the Attack.

Hardly.

His teammates got into the action, too. They blocked several shots in addition to the 40 saves that Dhillon made in regulation in the 3-2 shootout loss.

The ’Dogs were unable to apply as much pressure when they had the puck, directing only 21 on net, including none in overtime.

Yet, thanks to Dhillon and a determined defence, Niagara was able to dig itself out of a 2-0 hole when shots favoured the hosts 29-14 heading into the third period.

“It was a really gutsy comeback for sure,” IceDogs head coach Billy Burke said. “Huge credit to Dhillon, he definitely kept us in the game and allowed us to hang around a bit.

“There were stretches in the first and second when we were pretty sloppy in our own end, and he shut the door in the third period.”

The goaltender’s supporting cast was also was singled out for praise.

“The guys take pride in shot blocks,” Burke said. “We emphasize it’s an important part of the game and guys buy in and sacrifice.

“It’s not easy, some of these shots are up in the high 90s.”

Burke gave his players “full credit” for finding a way to come back on the road after spending three hours sitting on the bus.

“It would have been easy in a tough building to just back it in and say ‘It’s not our night,’ but the guys battled hard,” he said.

“It’s a tough trip, it’s a long trip, and to do it as a one off is definitely tough on the guys, but they make no excuse.”

The IceDogs finished the game 0-for-6 on the power play; the Attack, 1-for-5.

Owen Sound made the most of its first power-play opportunity going up 1-0 a little more than a minute into the game. Aidan Dudas tapped into a rebound in traffic in front of Dhillon.

Owen Sound outshot Niagara 14-8 in the first period.

Dudas was once again exactly where he needed to be on the Attack’s second goal. He was just outside the crease, this time to the left of the net, when received a cross-ice pass from Ethan Szypula and beat Dhillon glove side.

Niagara cut the deficit in half 29 seconds into the third period on Kirill Maksimov’s team-leading 13th goal of the season. The third-year sniper and Edmonton Oilers draft pick blasted a shot from the top of the right faceoff circle that beat Mack Guzda.

Liam Ham redirected a ricochet past Guzda to tie the game at two-all, forcing overtime.

The five-minute extra frame started, and ended, with power plays. Owen Sound had the man advantage for the first 1:43 of 4-on-4 overtime, and Niagara was a man up during the final 39 seconds of 3-on-3 overtime.

Ben Jones nearly put the IceDogs in the win column, but his rocket in the final seconds of overtime hit a post.

Nick Suzuki and Dudas found the back of the net for the Attack in the shootout, while Guzda blocked attempts from Maksimov and Jones.

Owen Sound’s second marker in the shootout was reviewed after replays showed the puck trickling through Dhillon’s pads off of Dudas’ skate, not his stick.

The controversial goal was allowed.

Wednesday night’s contest marked the seventh overtime game played the IceDogs this season. Niagara is 1-3 in games decided in overtime and 1-2 when a shootout is needed to settle the score.

The Attack came into last night’s game with six wins in their last 10 games, while the IceDogs were 2-6-1-1 over the same span.

Niagara only plays Owen Sound twice in league play. The season series wraps up Friday, Feb. 16, at Meridian Centre.

Over the past four years, the Attack have enjoyed a slight edge in head-to-head play with five wins and an overtime loss in eight games.

’Dog Biscuits: IceDogs overage forward Zach Shankar received a game misconduct for a head check with about five minutes remaining the opening frame … Another overager, Adrian Carbonara, was serving the first game of an eight-game suspension for a head check last Sunday in Mississauga.

THE SCOOP

Attack 3 SO

IceDogs 2

Postmedia News star of the game: Niagara goaltender Stephen Dhillon, with 40 saves.

Scoring for Niagara IceDogs: Kirill Maksimov (13), Liam Ham (1). Scoring for Owen Sound Attack: Aidan Dudas (13) PP, (14).

Goaltending, shots-saves: Niagara, Stephen Dhillon, 42-40; Owen Sound, Mack Guzda, 21-19

Power play, goals-chances: Niagara, 0-6; Owen Sound, 1-5

Penalties, in minutes: Niagara, 19; Owen Sound, 19

Attendance at Harry Lumley Bayshore Community Centre: 2,856

Next games for Niagara: Friday, home to Ottawa 67’s, 7 p.m.; home, to Mississauga Steelheads, 7 p.m.; Thursday, home to Erie Otters, 7 p.m.