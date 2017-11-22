Letters to the editor

A reader writes about the recent college strike.

Niagara College let its students down

As the college faculty strike comes to an end, I wanted to address several issues which are concerning for students.

While we understand this is an issue with several sides, I want to remind you there is only one side with whom students have an implied contract: Niagara College. It is to Niagara College that I have paid my tuition and based on its reputation and promises I have put my full-time career on hold. But Niagara College failed to live up to its end of the agreement.

I have now lost five weeks of my time, time in which I could not work full-time since classes could resume on two days’ notice. They have not provided me with the education which was promised when I left my job and paid them thousands of dollars in tuition. It is not the teachers to whom I paid money, it is Niagara College.

In a recent update, college president Dan Patterson announced students are now expected to attend an additional two weeks during the holidays and an additional week into the summer.

While I appreciate Niagara College is attempting to make up for lost time, for many students this is a critical time to work, which is necessary to support themselves. Niagara College has not only cost students a loss of education but now robbed them of the opportunity to earn badly needed funds.

Many students live paycheque to paycheque struggling to get by. Now they are put in impossible positions where they must choose between eating and paying rent or attending class. Single parents will struggle to feed their families. Three weeks of work for someone who can only work full time four months a year, often in precarious, part-time, underpaid work, amounts to a massive difference.

Despite the new provincial promise of $500 “compensation,” this fails to come close our badly needed lost wages.

The loss of two weeks during the holidays is extremely surprising at a time when post-secondary institutions have been making great strides in addressing the mental health of students. Students who were already overstressed have spent five weeks in the dark before having their holidays taken away and replaced with an accelerated plan, which will substitute exams and essays during time which should have been spent with families or benefitting from a pause between semesters, which will not happen now. Students who were already struggling with stress and mental health issues will clearly suffer from this.

As I mentioned, there is only one party with whom I have made a contract — Niagara College. During a five-week strike the College Employer Council spent a total of four days at the bargaining table and then chose to force a vote rather than work toward a reasonable end. This does not sound like an institution that values or stands up for its students.

Niagara College has hurt the very students who put their trust, education and futures in your hands. You have let us all down and the repercussions have only begun to be felt.

Kyle Huntingdon

Niagara-on-the-Lake