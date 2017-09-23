The Niagara IceDogs’ lettermen will have a combined seven years experience in the Ontario Hockey League when the 2017-18 gets underway tonight on the road against the Hamilton Bulldogs.

Ben Jones, who is beginning his third season in Niagara, and Akil Thomas, who last year set a franchise record by regular-season goals for a rookie, were selected alternate captains.

“I am extremely honoured and humbled to be named as an (alternate) captain,” Jones said. “I’m very excited to be alongside to other great leaders to get started with our season.”

“It’s definitely an honour to be named (alternate) captain to a team with such a bright future, really excited for this season and can’t wait to lead a great group of guys.”

Corneil last season paced Niagara in regular season goals with 31, 10 more than Thomas. He was selected as the 10th team captain in franchise history, succeeding overager Ryan Mantha who signed an entry-level contract as a free agent with the Edmonton Oilers.