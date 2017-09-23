Economic development can be a perplexing governance game in Niagara.

That’s largely due to the fact there is a Niagara Regional department devoted to this cause, and there are several local municipalities that have similar offices.

The division of responsibilities between the upper-tier and lower-tier bodies is pretty much a mystery to all but those intimately involved in the process.

On the surface, it would appear the current set-up is ripe for duplication and confusion.

Indeed, over the years there have been various attempts to bring clarity to the situation. Occasionally, the suggested solution is to retain a bolstered regional body and drop the lower-tier offices.

The most recent call for such an approach came from a specially struck task force in 2011.

The mayors of St. Catharines, Niagara Falls and Welland, all of which have their own economic development offices, went ballistic over the task force’s recommendation, insisting their business promotion efforts were an integral part of their municipal operations. (Port Colborne and Fort Erie are also local players.)

Others in the community were supportive of the single-tier concept, however, including one high-profile business spokesman who urged St. Catharines city council to drop the five-city model because it forces individual municipalities to pursue their own interests and continues the polarization in Niagara.

“The business community does not see Niagara as 12 municipalities and one regional municipality,” said Walter Sendzik, general manager of the St. Catharines-Thorold Chamber of Commerce. “It sees Niagara as one economic zone and that is how you should view economic development. We must stop competing in Niagara and start competing together on the world stage. We are falling further and further behind.

“The unemployed in our community don’t care where a business locates or where it grows. They just want a job,” said Sendzik.

City council rejected the future mayor’s advice. And the aforementioned regional task force ended up changing its initial recommendation, opting instead for the existing hybrid model, albeit with some allegedly clear distinctions between the two levels.

What exactly are those distinctions? Search me. But the politicians and bureaucrats seem happy with the results.

That brings us to this coming Monday night when St. Catharines city council will be asked to approve the city’s latest economic development strategy.

Keen observers of the municipal scene may recall councillors adopted two years ago an overall strategic plan, which set out a vision for St. Catharines to be “the most dynamic, innovative, sustainable and livable city in North America.”

And here you thought Niagara landing Amazon’s second headquarters was a stretch.

Anyway, one of the key pillars to achieving such glory is economic sustainability. To that end, an economic development consultancy firm — Global Investment Attraction Group — was hired to produce a plan. It’s coming up for discussion Monday.

In short, the plan provides “goals, objectives and actions” for the next six years, and then explains how to go about realizing them.

Lofty aspirations such as these are catnip for municipal councillors, who can revel in the belief they play a key role in bringing jobs to the community. It’s a rather dubious contention, but it beats debating all-way stops in Merritton.

A staff report states the strategy “outlines global economic trends and policies and their impacts on federal, provincial, regional and local institutions and policy.

“It also identifies the role these trends play within the foreign direct investment arena, while taking into consideration current and future trade and economic agreements.”

Pretty heavy stuff for a medium-sized Ontario city, huh? Indeed, I would have thought this sort of broad thinking is what the Region’s economic development body does.

Perhaps an explanation of the dual roles will be offered Monday night.

Maybe it will even make sense.

