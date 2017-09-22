Heat alert on fall's first day

It might have been the first day of the fall season, but it felt more like mid-July.

Niagara Region Public Health issued an excessive heat alert Friday, warning residents to expect temperatures that feel like 40 C when the humidity is taken into consideration.

“This is a first for me,” said Niagara’s environmental health manager Peter Jekel, after issuing the alert which advises people to take extra precautions during episodes of extreme heat.

Although Jekel recalls past years when heat alerts were issued in early September, in the eight years he has worked in Niagara he doesn’t recall advisories being issued this late in the year.

“Never in the time I’ve been here, have I ever had a heat alert in the fall, like this.”

Ironically, he said the last heat alert issued this year was in mid-June.

“At the height of the summer, we never got one,” Jekel added.

The alert advises people to plan outdoor activities during cooler parts of the day, rest frequently in shady areas and drinking plenty of fluids; never leave infants or young children in parked cars, dress children in cool, loose clothing, shade their heads and faces with hats or an umbrella and use sunscreen; the region advises older adults or people who are overweight to stay in cool areas, use air conditioning or take a cool bath or shower, because a fan will not prevent heat-related illness when the temperature is in the high 30s or higher.

Signs of heat-related illness can include confusion, dizziness, nausea, muscle swelling, heart disturbances, and headaches.