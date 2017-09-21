Riley Hart provided the horsepower on special teams for the Saint Michael Mustangs when the Niagara Catholic Athletic Association (NCAA) senior football season kicked off Thursday in Niagara Falls.

He returned two kickoffs for touchdowns to help Saint Michael to a 20-17 victory over the Lakeshore Catholic Gators.

Though his name will be the one written on the scoresheet, the Grade 12 student and second-year senior made a point of saying his 80- and 106-yard returns were not singular achievements.

“Our entire team is just filled with amazing guys,” he said. “I wouldn’t trade any of them for anybody.

“They blocked, they made it possible for me.”

The returns for scores were the second and third of his high school career, though not officially.

“I got one last year actually, but it was called back for a block from behind.”

Hart didn’t return to the field after he ran his second kickoff back for the eventual game-winning score.

“I got a huge cramp,” he said. “Both my legs gave out, I ended up doing a flip in the end zone.

“But I am going to be back next game, ready for anything, and I am going to play the whole game next time.”

Rounding out the scoring for Mustangs were Carter Kurcz, on a 13-yard touchdown pass from Zack Keldson; and the team’s defence, for a safety.

Dayle Schroeder, 23-yard run; Corey Vazquez, three-yard quarterback keeper; and Ryan Labelle, 21-yard field goal; scored for the Gators.

Lakeshore head coach Bernie Tessier said the team can take a lot of positives into next week’s game against Notre Dame.

“I thought we played well at a number of positions,” he said. “The quarterback threw the ball well, the receivers caught the ball when they needed to.

“We’ve got a lot of young guys in there, we’ve got Grade 9s and 10s getting some playing time and we’re pretty impressed with them.

“They’re young and they’re mighty, and they did a pretty good job out there.”

Eagles 31, Saints 26

At Grimsby, St. Catharines Collegiate fell short in its Niagara Region High School Athletic Association Tier 2 senior football season opener.

“We overcame numerous injuries to starters,” Saints head coach Nathan Greene said. “Our depth players, many getting their first reps in football, stepped up and played well.”

Quarterback John Emmorey completed four of seven passes for 116 yards for the Saints. He threw for a touchdown and, on the ground, gained 103 yards and scored one touchdown on 10 rushes.

Running back Chris Ceide had 20 carries for 139 yards and two touchdowns for St. Catharines. On the other side of the ball, he had an interception on defence.

Josh Dione had three receptions, including a 60-yard catch for a touchdown.

“This was a terrific first game that will be the cornerstone of a season that has championship aspirations,” Greene said.

The Saints defence was led by Robert Smith, who had two sacks and six tackles.

Grimsby scoring information was not available.

Fighting Irish 19, Patriots 2

At Welland, Brandon Graziani and Jacob Snider had rushing touchdowns of eight and four yards, respectively, and Notre Dame defeated visiting Saint Paul.

Jonah Gruarin kicked a 26-yard field goal and two converts for Notre Dame, which also scored, and surrendered, a safety.

