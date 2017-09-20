For the second weekend in a row the Niagara Falls Canucks played in a showcase.

Unlike the Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League Showcase Tournament the week before in Brantford, where the Canucks went 2-0 to start the junior B season, last weekend’s showcase found Niagara Falls wanting in key areas.

Losses to St. Catharines in a home-and-home series – 6-0 on the road Friday, 4-2 at home Sunday – wasn’t what Canucks owner-head coach Frank Pietrangelo was expecting a rematch of last season’s Golden Horseshoe Conference semifinal.

“Needless to say, we were very disappointed in the results from last weekend,” he said. “Sure, St. Catharines has a very good team once again – that was expected – but our expectations this year are to win the Sutherland Cup.

“And, to do so, we need to be much better in all areas: scoring, defence and special teams.”

Pietrangelo was pleased with how well the Canucks skated against the Falcons as well as with how his players caused “plenty of havoc,” creating 21 power-play opportunities.

The flip side of that game puck? Niagara Falls managed to take advantage of only one power-play opportunities.

“Our PP was not good,” he said matter-of-factly of a unit whose 14.3-per-cent efficiency ranks 15th in the 26-team league heading into tonight’s road game against the Thorold Blackhawks.

Pietrangelo, a one-time NHL goaltender who won a Stanley Cup with the Pittsburgh Penguins in 1991, praised Owen Savory’s standout play between the pipes for St. Catharines.

“We generated a lot of offensive chances, as their goaltender was named the first star of both games, so we are encouraged by what we created,” he said. “However, we didn’t finish well enough around the net.

The Canucks outshot the Falcons 34-31 Friday night and 37-32 two nights later.

“We have to tighten up defensively to be a championship team.”

Niagara Falls will face St. Catharines four more times in head-to-head play, as teams in the nine-team conference play each other six times. Two interconference games played at the Showcase in Brantford round out the 50-game regular season.

Pietrangelo said every contest in the Golden Horseshoe can be regarded as a rivalry game.

“I can say that every game is a tough one,” he said. “There are a lot of rivalries in our conference, with teams so close logistically, that they watch each other consistently.

“Each and every game is competitive, we need to be focused on one game at a time.”

The Canucks will be in action three times in the coming week starting with tonight’s game in Thorold. Niagara Falls is home to the Ancaster Avalanche Friday and visits the Welland Jr. Canadians Sunday night.

Daniel Nardi’s shorthanded goal with seven seconds remaining in the second period was all the offence the Fort Erie Meteors were able to generate Tuesday night in an 8-1 road loss to the Caledonia Corvairs.

The four-time defending conference champion Corvairs outshot the Meteors 56-19 to improve their record to a conference-best 4-0.

Fort Erie fell to 1-3 and hosts St. Catharines in a 7:15 p.m. puck drop Saturday at the Leisureplex.

Caledonia Corvairs

Record: 4-0, 24 goals for, 7 goals against, 88 penalty minutes, 8 points

Special teams: power play, 23.8 per cent, sixth in 26-team league; penalty kill, 84.2 per cent, 12th

Streak: 4-0

On the scoresheet: Sean O’Brien, 6 goals, 5 assists, 11 points; Jesse Barwell, 1 G, 5 A, 6 Pts; Bobby Harrison, 1 G, 5 A, 6 Pts

Between the pipes: Brandon McCorriston, 4 games played, 1 shutout, 1.76 goals-against average, .926 save percentage

Last week: win, at Fort Erie, 8-1; win, home to Pelham, 7-3

Upcoming: home to Buffalo, Saturday, 7:30 p.m.; home to St. Catharines, Tuesday, 7:30 p.m.

Welland Jr. Canadians

Record: 3-1-1-0, 24 GF, 15 GA, 112 PIM, 7 Pts

Special teams: PP, 16.1%, 14th; PK, 88.9%, 7th

Streak: 2-0-1

On the scoresheet: Matthew Giannini, 3 G, 5 A, 8 Pts; Noah Blakely, 5 G, 3 A, 8 Pts; Daelyn Minovski, 2 G, 6 A, 8 Pts; Tanner McEachern, 2 G, 6 A, 8 Pts

Between the pipes: Charles Grimard, 3 GP, 2.59 GAA, .928 Sv%

Last week: win, at Buffalo, 9-4; win, home to Pelham, 7-1; tie, at Thorold, 3-3

Upcoming: at St. Catharines, Friday, 7 p.m.; home to Niagara Falls, Sunday, 7:05 p.m.

St. Catharines Falcons

Record: 3-1, 17 GF, 10 GA, 116 PIM, 6 Pts

Special teams: PP, 26.9%, 4th; PK, 91.5%, 5th

Streak: 2-0

On the scoresheet: Michael Davies, 5 G, 6 A, 11 Pts; Lucas Smilsky, 3 G, 4 A, 7 Pts; Hayden Broomhead, 2 G, 3 A, 5 Pts; Tanner Ferreira, 2 G, 3 A, 5 Pts

Between the pipes: Owen Savory, 4 GP, 1 Shu, 2.50 GAA, .927 Sv%

Last week: win, at Niagara Falls, 4-2; win, home to Niagara Falls, 6-0

Upcoming: home to Welland, Friday, 7 p.m.; at Fort Erie, Saturday, 7:05 p.m.; at Caledonia, Tuesday, 7:30 p.m.

Ancaster Avalanche

Record: 2-1, 16 GA, 16 GA, 48 PIM, 4 Pts

Special teams: PP, 8.3%, 23rd; PK, 73.3%, 26th

Streak: 2-0

On the scoresheet: Benjamin Woodhouse, 3 G, 2 A, 5 Pts; Kyle Kennery, 2 G, 3 A, 5 Pts; Graydon James, 0 G, 5 A, 5 Pts

Between the pipes: Tanner Sheppard, 2 GP, 5.50 GAA, .820 Sv%

Last week: win, home to Thorold, 9-5

Upcoming: at Niagara Falls, Friday, 7 p.m.; home to Pelham, Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

Niagara Falls Canucks

Record: 2-2, 12 GF, 14 GA, 92 PIM, 4 Pts

Special teams: PP, 14.3%, 15th; PK, 78.9%, 19th

Streak: 0-2

On the scoresheet: Matthew Caruso, 3 G, 3 A, 6 Pts; Frank Pucci, 0 G, 5 A, 5 Pts; Patrick McCabe, 3 G, 1 A, 4 Pts

Between the pipes: Zach Moore, 4 GP, 3.55 GAA, .875 Sv%

Last week: loss, at St. Catharines, 6-0; loss, home to St. Catharines, 4-2

Upcoming: at Thorold, tonight, 7:07 p.m.; home to Ancaster, Friday, 7 p.m.; at Welland, Sunday, 7:05 p.m.

Fort Erie Meteors

Record: 1-3, 8 GF, 20 GA, 77 PIM, 2 Pts

Special teams: PP, 0%, 25th; PK, 95%, 2nd

Streak: 0-1

On the scoresheet: Mario Lariccia, 1 G, 4 A, 5 Pts; Drew Passero, 2 G, 1 A 3 Pts; Tanner Lynds, 1 G, 2 A, 3 Pts

Between the pipes: Jacob Hearne, 3 GP, 6.00 GAA, .845 Sv%

Last week: loss, at Caledonia, 8-1; win, home to Buffalo, 4-3

Upcoming: home to St. Catharines, Saturday, 7:15 p.m.

Pelham Panthers

Record: 1-3, 9 GF, 23 GA, 108 PIM, 2 Pts

Special teams: PP, 13.3%, 18th; PK, 74.2%, 25th

Streak: 0-2

On the scoresheet: Jake Herrberg, 2 G, 1 A, 3 Pts; Chris Webber, 2 G, 1 A, 3 Pts; Bailey Stumpo, 2 G, 1 A, 3 Pts

Between the pipes: Sam Dallas, 3 GP, 5.67 GAA, .851 Sv%

Last week: loss, at Welland, 7-1; loss, at Caledonia, 7-3

Upcoming: at Ancaster, Saturday, 7:30 p.m.; home to Thorold, Sunday, 3 p.m.; at Buffalo, Tuesday,

Thorold Blackhawks

Record: 0-3-1-0, 10 GF, 18 GA, 82 PIM, 1 Pt

Special teams: PP, 17.6%, 12th; PK, 83.3%, 13th

Streak: 0-1

On the scoresheet: Trevor Neumann, 2 G, 1 A, 3 Pts; Blair Jenkins, 2 G, 1 A, 3 Pts; Dante Massi, 1 G, 2 A, 3 Pts; Brendan Charlton, 1 G, 2 A, 3 Pts; Matt Maidens, 0 G, 3 A, 3 Pts

Goaltending: Anthony Tremonte, 3 GP, 2.94 GAA, .926 Sv%

Last week: loss, at Ancaster, 9-5; tie, home to Welland, 3-3

Upcoming: home to Niagara Falls, Thursday, 7:07 p.m.; at Pelham, Sunday, 3 p.m.

Buffalo Regals

Record: 0-4, 8 GF, 23 GA, 54 PIM, 0 Pts

Special teams: PP, 8.3%, 22nd; PK, 81.8%, 17th

Streak: 0-4

On the scoresheet: John Mueller, 2 G, 2 A, 4 Pts; Shawn Kross, 2 G, 1 A, 3 Pts; Ryan Kelly, 1 G, 2 A, 3 Pts

Between the pipes: Nikolaos Manetas, 3 GP, 3.19 GAA, .917 Sv%

Last week: loss, home to Welland, 9-4, loss, at Fort Erie, 4-3

Upcoming: at Caledonia, Saturday, 7:30 p.m.; home to Pelham, Tuesday, 7 p.m.