NOTL councillor fears fruit land will go to pot

The impending legalization of recreational marijuana in Canada has prompted Niagara-on-the-Lake town council to look into whether land designated for specialty crops would be impacted.

A motion by Coun. Betty Disero that council request Niagara Region and the province to develop a policy to protect these lands, which are used for vegetables, tender fruit and grapes, from marijuana greenhouses was defeated.

However, council approved sending Disero’s motion to the town’s agricultural committee for some research and feedback on the issue.

Ottawa is expected to pass the Cannabis Act next July which will legalize marijuana for recreational use in addition to the current medicinal use.

Disero’s motion states that the Ontario government is responsible for land use in the province and the only two specialty crop areas are in Niagara-on-the-Lake and Holland Marsh.

“These specialty crop areas are considered vital by the province and the greenbelt legislation has indicated that (they) must be maintained … because of the increasing population in Ontario.”

The motion noted that the anticipated intrusion of recreational marijuana greenhouses would be detrimental to the total acreage for specialty crops if they were located there. Disero also requested that staff and the agricultural committee report to council on an appropriate distance between the two types of operations.

“We have a process. We use committees,” said Coun. Jim Collard, who supported sending the motion to the agricultural committee for recommendations “with some thought put behind them.”

“I think we’re all on the same page,” said Coun. Jamie King, but he supported Collard’s suggestion, saying “it has the potential to impact landowners’ rights.”

Disero said she has attended agricultural committee meetings where this issue has been discussed and she believes there is support for the recommendations in her motion.

“Let’s get started on this before by default we miss the boat,” she told councillors.

Council decided to refer the issue to the agricultural committee with a request for a report for discussion at the next council meeting in October.

There is currently one large-scale medicinal marijuana greenhouse operation located in the town. Tweed Farms owns the facility which is considered the largest legal marijuana operation in Canada. It is expected to double in size with the recent purchase of another greenhouse and the expansion of its original greenhouses.

Police have laid charges at two other marijuana greenhouses that were operating on Lakeshore and Larkin roads.