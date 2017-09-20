Daelyn Minovski and Anthony Grigg each scored two goals to help the visiting Welland Jr. Canadians extend their unbeaten streak to three games with a 9-4 victory over the Buffalo Regals.

Noah Bollert, Jordan Simpson, Matthew Giannini, Philip Liakakos and Tanner McEachern rounded out the scoring for Welland in Tuesday night’s Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League Golden Horseshoe Conference game at Buffalo State College Arena.

Aside from the Niagara Falls Canucks and St. Catharines, who opened the intraconference portion of their 50-game schedules with a home-and-home series, the other teams in the Golden Horseshoe have yet to play a conference rival more than once.

Junior Canadians head coach Keith Osborne said it’s never too early to scout the teams that will become familiar foes over the course of the season.

“First time through the league is important for a couple of reasons,” he said. “First, to get a look at the strengths and weaknesses of the other teams, and to see where your team ranks in the league.”

Speaking of regional rivalries, the Jr. Canadians took the first skirmish in this season’s Battle of Quaker Road taming the Pelham Panthers 7-1 at Welland Arena Sunday night.

While new players on both teams haven’t been around long enough to get caught up on the intense rivalry, Osborne and his counterpart behind the Pelham bench, Mark Barrick, have an appreciation of what it means when the one-time Highway 58 rivals play each other on the ice.

Osborne, in his seventh season with the Jr. Canadians, coached the Panthers when the franchise played out of the former Westside Arena. Barrick, who is in his first year as Pelham bench boss, also coached junior B in Port Colborne.

“We play every team six times, so it doesn’t take long to become intense rivals.”

Barrick can also see newcomers on his team red-circling games against Welland on their calendars.

“To the new players on the team, I would imagine it doesn’t mean that much yet,” he said. “That is something that grows over time, but I would imagine it will soon enough.”

The Jr. Canadians outshot the Regals 36-29 and finished 1-for-3 on the power play. Buffalo went 1-for-6 with a man advantage.

With the win, the Jr. Canadians improved to 3-1-1-0 to move one point ahead of the idle St. Catharines Falcons for second place in the Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League’s Golden Horseshoe Conference.

St. Catharines, 3-0; has two games in hand.

Welland visits the Falcons for a 7 p.m. faceoff Friday at Jack Gatecliff Arena.

At the top of the nine-team conference are the Caledonia Corvairs, who skated past the visiting Fort Erie Meteors 7-1 Tuesday night to improve to 4-0.

Sean O’Brien, with two; Bailey Fletcher, Isaac Taylor, Jesse Barwell, T.J. Hughes, Bobby Harrison and Mike Bzowey scored for Caledonia.

Daniel Nardi scored a shorthanded goal for Fort Erie, 1-3 in league play.

Shots on goal favoured the four-time defending conference champion Corvairs by a 56-19 margin.

Fort Erie went 0-for-3 on the power play; Caledonia, 1-for-4.

St. Catharines visits the Meteors and Caledonia is home to Buffalo on Saturday night.

Pelham has two games this week – Saturday night at Ancaster and home to Thorold the following afternoon – and the Panthers are hoping to stop a two-game slide.

Barrick called back-to-back losses to Caledonia, 7-3; and Welland, 7-1; “disappointing.”

“They are also revealing,” he said. “We will learn from them and grow from them.”

Barrick called every game a learning experience in the ongoing process of developing a team that is capable of going deep into the playoffs.

“I will always take positives and negatives out of wins and losses,” he said. “Last weekend showed us some changes we must make to get better, and we will make them.

“If we can contine to grow, I will take finishing strong over starting strong any day. It is the beginning, we are one and three, we have lost nothing and won nothing.”

Caledonia Corvairs

Record: 4-0, 24 goals for, 7 goals against, 88 penalty minutes, 8 points

Special teams: power play, 23.8 per cent, sixth in 26-team league; penalty kill, 84.2 per cent, 12th

Streak: 4-0

On the scoresheet: Sean O’Brien, 6 goals, 5 assists, 11 points; Jesse Barwell, 1 G, 5 A, 6 Pts; Bobby Harrison, 1 G, 5 A, 6 Pts

Between the pipes: Brandon McCorriston, 4 games played, 1 shutout, 1.76 goals-against average, .926 save percentage

Last week: win, at Fort Erie, 8-1; win, home to Pelham, 7-3

Upcoming: home to Buffalo, Saturday, 7:30 p.m.; home to St. Catharines, Tuesday, 7:30 p.m.

Welland Jr. Canadians

Record: 3-1-1-0, 24 GF, 15 GA, 112 PIM, 7 Pts

Special teams: PP, 16.1%, 14th; PK, 88.9%, 7th

Streak: 2-0-1

On the scoresheet: Matthew Giannini, 3 G, 5 A, 8 Pts; Noah Blakely, 5 G, 3 A, 8 Pts; Daelyn Minovski, 2 G, 6 A, 8 Pts; Tanner McEachern, 2 G, 6 A, 8 Pts

Between the pipes: Charles Grimard, 3 GP, 2.59 GAA, .928 Sv%

Last week: win, at Buffalo, 9-4; win, home to Pelham, 7-1; tie, at Thorold, 3-3

Upcoming: at St. Catharines, Friday, 7 p.m.; home to Niagara Falls, Sunday, 7:05 p.m.

St. Catharines Falcons

Record: 3-1, 17 GF, 10 GA, 116 PIM, 6 Pts

Special teams: PP, 26.9%, 4th; PK, 91.5%, 5th

Streak: 2-0

On the scoresheet: Michael Davies, 5 G, 6 A, 11 Pts; Lucas Smilsky, 3 G, 4 A, 7 Pts; Hayden Broomhead, 2 G, 3 A, 5 Pts; Tanner Ferreira, 2 G, 3 A, 5 Pts

Between the pipes: Owen Savory, 4 GP, 1 Shu, 2.50 GAA, .927 Sv%

Last week: win, at Niagara Falls, 4-2; win, home to Niagara Falls, 6-0

Upcoming: home to Welland, Friday, 7 p.m.; at Fort Erie, Saturday, 7:05 p.m.; at Caledonia, Tuesday, 7:30 p.m.

Ancaster Avalanche

Record: 2-1, 16 GA, 16 GA, 48 PIM, 4 Pts

Special teams: PP, 8.3%, 23rd; PK, 73.3%, 26th

Streak: 2-0

On the scoresheet: Benjamin Woodhouse, 3 G, 2 A, 5 Pts; Kyle Kennery, 2 G, 3 A, 5 Pts; Graydon James, 0 G, 5 A, 5 Pts

Between the pipes: Tanner Sheppard, 2 GP, 5.50 GAA, .820 Sv%

Last week: win, home to Thorold, 9-5

Upcoming: at Niagara Falls, Friday, 7 p.m.; home to Pelham, Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

Niagara Falls Canucks

Record: 2-2, 12 GF, 14 GA, 92 PIM, 4 Pts

Special teams: PP, 14.3%, 15th; PK, 78.9%, 19th

Streak: 0-2

On the scoresheet: Matthew Caruso, 3 G, 3 A, 6 Pts; Frank Pucci, 0 G, 5 A, 5 Pts; Patrick McCabe, 3 G, 1 A, 4 Pts

Between the pipes: Zach Moore, 4 GP, 3.55 GAA, .875 Sv%

Last week: loss, at St. Catharines, 6-0; loss, home to St. Catharines, 4-2

Upcoming: at Thorold, tonight, 7:07 p.m.; home to Ancaster, Friday, 7 p.m.; at Welland, Sunday, 7:05 p.m.

Fort Erie Meteors

Record: 1-3, 8 GF, 20 GA, 77 PIM, 2 Pts

Special teams: PP, 0%, 25th; PK, 95%, 2nd

Streak: 0-1

On the scoresheet: Mario Lariccia, 1 G, 4 A, 5 Pts; Drew Passero, 2 G, 1 A 3 Pts; Tanner Lynds, 1 G, 2 A, 3 Pts

Between the pipes: Jacob Hearne, 3 GP, 6.00 GAA, .845 Sv%

Last week: loss, at Caledonia, 8-1; win, home to Buffalo, 4-3

Upcoming: home to St. Catharines, Saturday, 7:15 p.m.

Pelham Panthers

Record: 1-3, 9 GF, 23 GA, 108 PIM, 2 Pts

Special teams: PP, 13.3%, 18th; PK, 74.2%, 25th

Streak: 0-2

On the scoresheet: Jake Herrberg, 2 G, 1 A, 3 Pts; Chris Webber, 2 G, 1 A, 3 Pts; Bailey Stumpo, 2 G, 1 A, 3 Pts

Between the pipes: Sam Dallas, 3 GP, 5.67 GAA, .851 Sv%

Last week: loss, at Welland, 7-1; loss, at Caledonia, 7-3

Upcoming: at Ancaster, Saturday, 7:30 p.m.; home to Thorold, Sunday, 3 p.m.; at Buffalo, Tuesday,

Thorold Blackhawks

Record: 0-3-1-0, 10 GF, 18 GA, 82 PIM, 1 Pt

Special teams: PP, 17.6%, 12th; PK, 83.3%, 13th

Streak: 0-1

On the scoresheet: Trevor Neumann, 2 G, 1 A, 3 Pts; Blair Jenkins, 2 G, 1 A, 3 Pts; Dante Massi, 1 G, 2 A, 3 Pts; Brendan Charlton, 1 G, 2 A, 3 Pts; Matt Maidens, 0 G, 3 A, 3 Pts

Goaltending: Anthony Tremonte, 3 GP, 2.94 GAA, .926 Sv%

Last week: loss, at Ancaster, 9-5; tie, home to Welland, 3-3

Upcoming: home to Niagara Falls, Thursday, 7:07 p.m.; at Pelham, Sunday, 3 p.m.

Buffalo Regals

Record: 0-4, 8 GF, 23 GA, 54 PIM, 0 Pts

Special teams: PP, 8.3%, 22nd; PK, 81.8%, 17th

Streak: 0-4

On the scoresheet: John Mueller, 2 G, 2 A, 4 Pts; Shawn Kross, 2 G, 1 A, 3 Pts; Ryan Kelly, 1 G, 2 A, 3 Pts

Between the pipes: Nikolaos Manetas, 3 GP, 3.19 GAA, .917 Sv%

Last week: loss, home to Welland, 9-4, loss, at Fort Erie, 4-3

Upcoming: at Caledonia, Saturday, 7:30 p.m.; home to Pelham, Tuesday, 7 p.m.