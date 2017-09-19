Change text size for the story

Daelyn Minovski and Anthony Grigg each scored two goals to help the visiting Welland Jr. Canadians extend their unbeaten streak to three games with a 9-4 victory over the Buffalo Regals.

Noah Bollert, Jordan Simpson, Matthew Giannini, Philip Liakakos and Tanner McEachern rounded out the scoring for Welland in Tuesday night’s junior B hockey game at Buffalo State College Arena.

The Jr. Canadians outshot the Regals 36-29 and finished 1-for-3 on the power play. Buffalo went 1-for-6 with a man advantage.

With the win, the Jr. Canadians improved to 3-1-1-0 to move one point ahead of the idle St. Catharines Falcons for second place in the Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League’s Golden Horseshoe Conference.

St. Catharines, 3-0; has two games in hand.

Welland visits the Falcons for a 7 p.m. faceoff Friday at Jack Gatecliff Arena.

At the top of the nine-team conference are the Caledonia Corvairs, who skated past the visiting Fort Erie Meteors 7-1 Tuesday night to improve to 4-0.

Sean O’Brien, with two; Bailey Fletcher, Isaac Taylor, Jesse Barwell, T.J. Hughes, Bobby Harrison and Mike Bzowey scored for Caledonia.

Daniel Nardi scored a shorthanded goal for Fort Erie, 1-3 in league play.

Shots on goal favoured the four-time defending conference champion Corvairs by a 56-19 margin.

Fort Erie went 0-for-3 on the power play; Caledonia, 1-for-4.

St. Catharines visits the Meteors and Caledonia is home to Buffalo on Saturday night.