Welland extends undefeated streak to three games
Daelyn Minovski and Anthony Grigg each scored two goals to help the visiting Welland Jr. Canadians extend their unbeaten streak to three games with a 9-4 victory over the Buffalo Regals.
Noah Bollert, Jordan Simpson, Matthew Giannini, Philip Liakakos and Tanner McEachern rounded out the scoring for Welland in Tuesday night’s junior B hockey game at Buffalo State College Arena.
The Jr. Canadians outshot the Regals 36-29 and finished 1-for-3 on the power play. Buffalo went 1-for-6 with a man advantage.
With the win, the Jr. Canadians improved to 3-1-1-0 to move one point ahead of the idle St. Catharines Falcons for second place in the Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League’s Golden Horseshoe Conference.
St. Catharines, 3-0; has two games in hand.
Welland visits the Falcons for a 7 p.m. faceoff Friday at Jack Gatecliff Arena.
At the top of the nine-team conference are the Caledonia Corvairs, who skated past the visiting Fort Erie Meteors 7-1 Tuesday night to improve to 4-0.
Sean O’Brien, with two; Bailey Fletcher, Isaac Taylor, Jesse Barwell, T.J. Hughes, Bobby Harrison and Mike Bzowey scored for Caledonia.
Daniel Nardi scored a shorthanded goal for Fort Erie, 1-3 in league play.
Shots on goal favoured the four-time defending conference champion Corvairs by a 56-19 margin.
Fort Erie went 0-for-3 on the power play; Caledonia, 1-for-4.
St. Catharines visits the Meteors and Caledonia is home to Buffalo on Saturday night.