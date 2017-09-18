Chris Disher didn’t take long to get his Niagara 5-Pin Mixed Pro League season in gear, albeit with a little help.

Disher fired off a fantastic 875 (284, 370, 221) to spearhead the Town Criers to a 2-1 win over the Wine Place Whiners.

The 19-year-league veteran had some help from newcomer, rookie Sara Kennedy as she blistered the lanes with a stellar 862 (303, 201, 358) while John Wendel rounded out the scoring with a solid 728 (262, 245).

The Whiners answered with Wilma Vanderzwaag who tossed a sparkling 813 (329, 305) while Trish Aubertin added 743 (246, 272).

Elsewhere, Tyler Wendel started warming up, as he shot a solid 818 (247, 356, 215) set to lead the Lakeside Electrical Lightning to a 2-1 in over the Host Pub & Grill Half Pints. Jeff Stevens added 646 (246, 212) for the winners.

The Half Pints shot back with Norm Stup’s 765 (301, 260) and Tim Dixon’s 732 (321, 221).

Rob Fisher continued the good start to his season as he rolled a steady 817 (236, 283, 298) to lead the Canucks to a 2-1 victory over the Ravens. Fisher was helped along by Rob MacDonald’s 670 (261, 215).

The Ravens replied with Rich Vassos’ steady 702 (253, 254) and Paul Asselin who chipped in with 675 (228, 241).

In the evening’s final match the Piledrivers took two of three from the Pepperonis. Chantal Papineau paced the winners with a solid 691 (222, 294) while Jason Pendlebury chipped in with 671 (251, 227).

The Pepperonis returned fire with Brian McFarlane’s fine 735 (252, 293).