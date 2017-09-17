Keeping Terry's legacy alive

To Nancy Salvage, Terry Fox was an amazing human being.



“The reason I wanted to be part of this run and I think is the reason why others want to be part of it is because of Terry’s selflessness, the incredible strength he showed and his wanting to help others with cancer,” said Salvage, organizer of the 37th annual Port Colborne run in his name, as she prepared Sunday afternoon for the event at H.H. Knoll Lakeview Park.



Phil Busby, organizer of Welland’s Terry Fox Run on Merritt Island, believes people are inspired by the Canadian’s story, and it’s why the run has been going on for 37 years now.



“I think people are very inspired by everything he was able to do at such a young age for people with cancer and trying to raise funds to find a cure,” said Busby, who lost his father last year to lung cancer.



Busby said he’s also lost other family members and friends to the disease, and that’s motivated him to organize the Rose City run for the past few years and to carry on Fox’s legacy.



Up to 160 people came out to walk, run, bike, inline skate or push their children in strollers along Merritt Island Sunday morning.



Though he didn’t have a final tally, Busby said at least $8,550 was raised.



“The organizing committee and I are very grateful for the support from participants, volunteers and sponsors. The event couldn’t be a success without them,” he said.



One of those participants was Fort Erie’s Sally Beck, who was doing the walk for her mother, Mabel.



Beck herself is a cancer survivor.



“I had kidney cancer, they removed my right kidney three years ago. This is the first time I’ve done the walk,” said Beck, who was with a chronic obstructive pulmonary disease group from Niagara Falls.



Rosina Mete said the COPD group wanted to get more involved and active in local communities and decided the Terry Fox Run was a good way to start.



“We’re raising funds for a great cause. Eighty-two cents of every dollar raised goes toward cancer research,” said Mete, who was walking for her grandmother, who she lost to cancer.



Adrienne McTaggart said both her husband and a friend died from cancer. The walk was very important to her. She felt everyone should get out and walk.



“Everybody should do their bit so we can move along with cancer research and get more cures and help those coming along who are getting cancer,” McTaggart said just before the start of Sunday’s walk in Welland.



Salvage said with 200 types of cancers, raising funds through the walks is very important in funding research.



“The money is very well-used,” she said.



The Port Colborne walk was held in the afternoon as a very slight breeze came off of Lake Erie. Salvage expected to see between 100 and 150 people come out.



“We have our regulars, our teams, people I love to see every year. We always have new faces, too.”



The Port Colborne walk averages between $8,000 and $12,000 a year. Eleven years ago it added a special feature to the event — a head shave.



Participants could make a donation to the run and have their heads shaved on the park’s bandshell stage.



“I thought it would be a one-off thing, but it turned into an annual event. I’ve been having my head shaved for 11 years now,” Salvage said shortly before her relatives clipped her hair.



