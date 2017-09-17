Armed males rob Grimsby pharmacy

Police are seeking two males who robed Guardian Pharmacy in Grimsby Saturday.

The duo entered the 155 Main St. business at about 11:25 a.m. brandishing weapons. They demanded narcotics from the pharmacist and employees.

The males obtained an unknown quantity of narcotics and fled the pharmacy in a non-descript vehicle.

Niagara Regional Police said both suspects are white with thin builds, and both wore black balaclava to cover their faces, black pants and black hooded sweatshirts.