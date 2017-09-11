PHOTO: Work underway at Fitch Street Plaza

A crew gets to work on the parking lot at Fitch Street Plaza in Welland Monday morning. The lot was torn up in May for repaving, but after many delays work is underway. In August, Justin Piersanti, internal counsel for Value Centres Inc., which manages the property, said the entirety of the parking lot, which is up to 27,000 square metres in size, would be repaved. Repairs to the lot were supposed to begin at that time, but Piersanti said weather days and paving work being done by the school board delayed many construction projects, including the plaza’s. Laura Barton/Welland Tribune/Postmedia News