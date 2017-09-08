Lake Ontario water level dropping

A stretch of mild, dry weather has accelerated the decline in Lake Ontario water levels in recent weeks, says the International Lake Ontario-St. Lawrence River Board.



In a release, the agency says Lake Ontario fell 35 centimetres over in August, the greatest decline for the month since records began in 1918. The lake is 70 centimetres below the peak level recorded earlier this spring, and 30 centimetres below the highest levels previously recorded at this time of year in 1947 as of September 6.



It says the decline brings some relief to many of those impacted by widespread flooding and coastal damages across the Lake Ontario-St. Lawrence River basin this year, but adds high levels still remain a concern.



The Great Lakes experienced high water levels this year due to wet conditions in April and record rainfall during the first weeks of May.



In an attempt to reduce flooding and damage, the agency increased the outflow from the lake in July to a record setting 10,400 cubic metres per second. The lake’s outflow is controlled by 32 turbines at the Moses Saunders Dam between Cornwall, ON and Massena, NY.



The outflow had been reduced to 9,220 cubic metres per second, and as of midnight, Saturday will be lowered to 8,960 cubic metres per second.



“Despite the decrease, this will be a near record outflow for this time of year, as the board continues to maximize outflows to further reduce Lake Ontario levels, the agency says in its release.



It adds that gradual reductions in outflows will continue to be required as Lake Ontario declines in order to balance the impacts to navigation and other interests in the upper St. Lawrence River.



“High outflows and falling lake levels together are continuing to cause low levels on Lake St. Lawrence (near Cornwall and Massena), the lowest at this time of year since 1998, and levels here are likely to continue declining into the fall.”



As Lake Ontario drops, it results in increased currents and potentially hazardous navigation conditions for all in the international section of the St. Lawrence River.



Water levels are expected to continue to decline rapidly into the fall, and the board will continue to monitor and reassess conditions on an ongoing basis.



For a look at outflow changes, follow the board on Facebook. More detailed information is available on its website.

