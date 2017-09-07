Rat reports increasing: Public health official

Niagara’s environmental health director Siobhan Kearns can only speculate as to why there seems to be an increase in rat populations.

But they seem to be everywhere.

“We don’t know if it’s because winters aren’t as cold as they used to be,” she said. “All of our public health heads together can’t seem to come up with a rationale as to why it seems to be increasing.”

And Niagara isn’t alone.

“We have seen all across southern Ontario an increase in rat calls,” Kearns said.

“We’re not alone. It’s not just a particular Niagara Region issue. It’s everywhere.”

Niagara’s health department was asked to meet with municipal staff from throughout the region after a motion by Niagara Falls Mayor Jim Diodati was approved during a public health committee meeting this week, but Kearns said public health department representatives have already had a “really very good meeting, I thought” with bylaw officers from Niagara Falls to discuss the problem.

She said that meeting took place a few weeks ago, and they have a second meeting scheduled for next week.

“We work closely with municipalities on issues of rodents,” she said.

Although the health department can ensure restaurants and food services companies are vermin-free, she said the health department can only provide advice for homeowners dealing with rat problems.

“Our role is one of education,” she said, adding the health department has information pamphlets it distributes to advise homeowners on rodent-proofing their homes.

It’s municipal bylaw enforcement officers who have the teeth needed to gnaw away at the problem, she said.

“They have their clean yards bylaw which gives them teeth in order to get compliance from property owners.”

She said more information about protecting homes from rats can be found at www.niagararegion.ca.

“There’s all kinds of information there,” she said.

“(Rats) are everywhere. You just have to be vigilant in your own yard, and keep an eye out and make sure we’re not feeding them or providing them with houses anywhere.”

