Car fire brings Highway 406 traffic to a halt

A three-car collision on northbound Highway 406 that resulted in one car going up in flames on Wednesday morning is under investigation.

Ontario Provincial Police media relations officer Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said the collision occurred just after the Highway 20 overpass at approximately 8:45 a.m. Because of the crash, OPP closed the northbound lanes, which were already reduced to one lane because of the construction, and diverted traffic to the Highway 20 cutoff. The on-ramp access from Highway 20 to the 406 northbound lanes was also closed.

Traffic came to a near standstill on Highway 406 as people rerouted.

“No idea as to the source of (the car fire) or the cause of the collision itself,” Schmidt said during a phone call just before 11 a.m.

He said one of the three vehicles involved became engulfed in flames, but the incident didn’t result in any injuries and there were only minor damages to the other two vehicles.

He said the fire was put out pretty quickly and the vehicle was towed away quickly too. Highway 406 and its on-ramp from Highway 20 were reopened to traffic in around 45 minutes.

Schmidt said the incident is under investigation and there is no indication at this time if charges need to be laid.

More information to come as it is made available.