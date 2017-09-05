Who will score, and who will soar, for the Niagara RiverHawks in 2017-18 began taking shape Tuesday night when the Provincial Junior Hockey League team opened training camp at Gale Centre in Niagara Falls.

Rob DeGiuli, who is returning for a second season as head coach, said the core of players returning from a team that compiled a 13-28-1 record last year has him feeling optimistic about the upcoming campaign.

“We have a lot of eligible players to return, but with junior B camps going on right now we don’t know the exact number quite yet,” he said. “We were a young team and are looking to build off of last season with a bit more experience.”

Niagara, which placed seventh in the Bloomfield Division last season, is looking to improve on and off the ice.

“It’s important when adding new players that these kids are not only good hockey players but good people off the ice as well,” DeGiuli said. “We want coachable kids who want to learn and get better every day and will work hard for their teammates.

“Our goal is to maintain a positive dressing room and atmosphere around the team.”

The RiverHawks bench boss feels confident in the players that he has returning but notes he wants players who are committed to the program.

“We want guys to commit, guys who want to get better and develop and want to go to the next level,” DeGiuli said. “We want to not only develop better players but develop them into quality young men.”

Last year’s squad, one of the youngest in franchise history, has no graduating players. The RiverHawks will look to their core of veterans, including captain Daniel Volpatti, Cesare Caldaroni, Jacob Saddler, Mason Durant and Ryan DeGiuli to lead the charge.

“We expect big things from our vets and expect them to be both good players on the ice and good teammates off.”

The RiverHawks had a busy off-season as they also re-signed 18-year-old forward Tyler Langlais, veteran forward Bailey Sowrey and veteran defenceman Matt Somerville.

“It’s a good sign that these guys were willing to commit in the summer, it means you’re building a program players want to be a part of,” the coach said.

Newcomers include Bailey Pritchard who spent parts of last season with the Delhi Travellers and Simcoe Storm of the PJHL as well as 19-year-old forward Will Shaver.

“We are pretty excited about the new kids coming in,” DeGiuli said. “They bring us some depth and speed and we’re excited to see them fit in with the team.”

Hockey operations for the RiverHawks, whose ownership group is made up of Fred Sacco, Buddy Lowe and Bill Leskiw, will be led by chief operating officer Mike Wolfe, Sacco, the team’s president and general manager; and Winston Auld, assistant general manager.

Tim Barath is back for a second season as assistant coach.

“Tim will work with our defence and goalies this year and will be an asset to our defensive play,” DeGiuli said. “He has a great work ethic and is well respected by the players. I’m glad to have him back.”

Chris Sacco, part of the hockey staff the past two seasons, is returning as is Kyle DeGiuli, who is returning for a third year as the RiverHawks’ “eye in the sky.”

“These young guys are very knowledgeable about the hockey talent out there, are enthusiastic, bring a lot of energy and are valuable assets to our organization,” Rob DeGiuli said.

The head coach made a point of singing the praises of the team’s unsung heroes, the volunteers and the game day staff.

“Without these people it is impossible to run an organization and the Niagara RiverHawks are very fortunate to have numerous individuals who are willing to dedicate their time to the program and the kids,” he said.

Players interested in trying out for the RiverHawks can visit team’s website – jrcriverhawks.pointstreaksites.com/view/jrcriverhawks – for more information.

Niagara opens league play on the road against the Glanbrook Rangers Wednesday, Sept. 20. First regular season home game is the following day when the Simcoe Storm visit Gale Centre for a 7:30 p.m. puck drop.