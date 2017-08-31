“The floral tributes, beautiful and numerous, were silent testimony to the esteem and respect in which he (J.L. Simmons) was held by a host of friends and business associates. So numerous were they that it took two cars to transfer them to the last earthly resting place of one who will be greatly missed.”

Such a display of love and loss touched the hearts of the fallen worker’s family, as graphically described by The Standard the day following his funeral. John Lester (Leslie) Simmons was yet another casualty in the construction of the Welland Ship Canal.

Simmons was born in the community of Point Anne along the Bay of Quinte in Hastings County. Even as a young boy, he was fascinated by construction, and as a young man turned that interest into an occupation, becoming a skilled worker. While still living at Point Anne, he married Mabel Belnap (1877-1962), and they welcomed three children into their family: Maud Gertrude (1897-1989), John Raymond (1899-1963) and Flossie Pearl (1902-1913).

Simmons was employed on the Ccanal works from the outset. Between 1913 and the suspension of construction in 1916, he was employed in Section 3 by the Confederation Construction Co., Ltd. After the war, from 1919 to 1922, he was superintendent on sections 3 and 4 for Doheny, Quinlan and Robertson.

From 1924, Northern Construction Co. hired Simmons as its superintendent in Section 8, recognizing his skills and experience on major construction projects.

He was well-liked by his employees and especially by the community of Thorold, to which he brought his family to live.

Simmons was a hands-on supervisor, and did not hesitate to bring his experience to the front lines of the workplace. So when a steam shovel had to be pulled into position, Simmons oversaw the whole operation. At the time, his brother Fred and his son John (Jack) were both working for the same contractor on the same canal worksite. John Jr. was working on one of the derrick cranes being used on the day shift. As the night shift came on duty and relieved the day crew, John Jr. went home. Had he stayed for a little longer he would have witnessed what was to come. His father remained to ensure that the work was done properly.

Clamps were used to keep in place the cable that was pulling the steam shovel. Simmons was standing less than a hundred yards away from the steam shovel, but only five to seven metres from the cable, when the clamp on the cable slipped, causing the cable to lash out. As described in The Standard, it went “zooming through the air with a hiss like a giant serpent, the cable lashed furiously, striking Simmons across the chest.” This resulted in minor scratches on the outside of his body. But, on the inside, multiple ribs were broken causing traumatic internal injuries; Simmons died almost instantly.

Simmons’s body was removed to Dell and Merton’s Undertaking parlours in Port Colborne. Dr. A.A. Thompson headed the inquest. Many witnesses came forward to testify, and it was learned that John Jr. had been the one to fasten the clamps. Witnesses reported the job had been done properly and the clamps had been tight and secure. The jury returned an open verdict, with the simple conclusion that Simmons died when struck by a cable that had slipped through the clamps.

Simmons’ funeral was a large affair as people lined up to offer their condolences to the family. He is buried in Lakeview Cemetery in Thorold.

— This article is part of a series remembering the men whose lives were lost in the construction of the Welland Ship Canal. The Welland Canal Fallen Workers Memorial Task Force will unveil a memorial to the workers in the fall. To learn more or to make a donation visit www.stcatharines.ca/donate.

Profile No. 105

John Lester (Leslie) Simmons, 51

Born: Aug.25, 1876 (or Aug. 11, or 1875) (Point Anne, Sidney Township, Hastings County, Ont.)

Died: Aug. 20, 1928 (Section 8, near Humberstone, now Port Colborne)

Cause of death: struck by cable

Occupation: superintendent, Northern Construction Co.

Burial: Lakeview Cemetery, Thorold (Old Section H, Lot 214, Grave 3)