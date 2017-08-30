Welland Mayor Frank Campion says he is usually willing to accept the decisions of regional council, whether he agrees with those decisions or not.

But not this time.

This time, he said, there’s too much at stake.

“It’s absolutely far too important, particularly for the city of Welland and south Niagara,” Campion said.

The City of Welland launched an appeal with the Ontario Municipal Board on Monday, concerned about a development charges bylaw approved by regional council on July 20 by a 13-9 vote, despite opposition primarily from south Niagara communities including Welland.

The deadline for filing an appeal is today.

Regional Chairman Alan Caslin said Welland is a “partner of ours in the Niagara Region, and always will be.”

“We will do our utmost to work with them to find solutions that work for everybody,” he said. “That’s part of what we’re trying to do as a Niagara team.”

While opposing the new development charges bylaw, based on concerns it will hinder Welland’s ability to attract investment, Campion said the city is also concerned about “technical issues with the bylaw.”

“It is very important to us that whatever the bylaw is, that it’s enforceable, it meets all the criteria, and there was an open and transparent process that goes along with it,” Campion said.

“This is aside from the fact that we just disagree with changing the bylaw.”

City of Welland managers made several presentations regarding the proposed development charges bylaw as it was being considered at regional council meetings, raising concerns that it would make it more difficult to promote development in the area.

“We’ve been fighting this for many, many months,” Campion said.

The approved bylaw, Campion said, “diverts growth to the west, which is going to occur naturally, and it leaves a little to be desired for the south.”

“We need those incentives in place, particularly in the brownfield sector, to ensure that the brownfields are developed. We need to make sure that happens.”

Campion said some of the information that was provided during regional council meetings “wasn’t entirely accurate.”

“I’m not saying the Region was lying, but I think the information was not accurate. It doesn’t match up with our information as far as what the new bylaw means verses what the old bylaw meant.”

That information, he added, could have influenced the majority of regional council to support the bylaw.

“We want to make sure that whatever is passed by the Region, whether we agree with it or not, that it’s accurate and reflects what everybody’s understanding of that bylaw is,” he said.

Meanwhile, Campion said the bylaw provides room for “interpretation, which is not good.”

“We have to have a clear understanding of what it means and what the impacts are, and I don’t think that that’s there right now.”

The Region’s chief administrative officer, Carmen D’Angelo, emailed regional councillors and senior staff on Tuesday evening to inform them about Welland’s appeal.

In the email, D’Angelo said regional staff would discuss the appeal with consultant Watson & Associates Economists Ltd., and develop a report for regional council to discuss at its Sept. 14 or Oct. 5 meeting.

D’Angelo also noted in his email that Welland indicated in its appeal that it is willing to pursue mediation to resolve its concerns.

Campion agreed.

“We just want to get it straight and get it right,” he said. “This is a very important bylaw. We have to get it right.”

ABenner@postmedia.com

Twitter: @abenner1

Regional development charges

About $25 million a year in development charges is currently collected to pay for regional capital projects.

Niagara Region estimates that $50 million annually is needed to fund growth in Niagara.

Development charges are one-time fees used to pay for capital projects needed to sustain growth in Niagara such as roads, water and sewer, streetlights and emergency services.

If development charges are maintained at current levels, the Region estimates taxes would need to be increased by four per cent, and water rates would increase by eight per cent in each of the next five years to cover the cost of that growth.