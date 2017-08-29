Businesses may be missing out on CIP

Residential grants, tax increment grants, development charge reduction, urban design study grants and facade improvement grants are just of areas business owners can apply to under in Welland’s Community Improvement Program.



“People can apply for a number of different incentives. Programs are still available and there is an ample budget,” said city planner Grant Munday.



Munday said under the building improvement plan, applicants can apply to receive up to 50 per cent of the cost of eligible building maintenance and improvement works to a maximum grant per property/project of $12,500.



The plan allows for such things as modifications to provide barrier free accessibility; repair/replacement of foundations, floors, walls, ceilings windows, doors and roofs; installation/upgrading of fire protection systems; water/flood/weatherproofing; extension/upgrading of plumbing and electrical services; improvements to HVAC systems; and other similar improvements related to health and safety.



Munday said that’s the program used by The Rex Hotel’s Bruno Carusetta for improvements to 102 year old business over the last year-and-a-half.



Carusetta used the funds to upgrade the fire alarm system and just had two roofs on the popular King Street eatery done.

The CIP, Munday said, covers King Street, the downtown core and part of Niagara Street. Its goal is to promote building improvements, redevelopment and construction of new buildings



Under the the residential grant program, the city offers a matching grant to assist with the cost of renovating existing residential units to bring them up to code, conversion of non-residential space, as permitted by bylaw, to residential units, and construction of new residential units.



Munday said the grant offered is equal to $15 per square foot of habitable floor space rehabilitated or constructed, to a maximum grant of $15,000 per unit, and a maximum of four units per property/project - a total maximum grant of $60,000 per property/project.

The planner said he’d like to see more businesses apply for funding under the CIP.



“I see businesses doing work that could qualify … but they have to apply before they start work. We sent pamphlets around to all of the properties.”



He said business owners are potentially missing out on incentives they could qualify for.



“The turn around time is fairly quick in terms of getting approvals,” said Munday.

City of Welland CIP by Dave Johnson on Scribd