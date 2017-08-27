‘It doesn’t stop me from living my life’

Pelham resident Annie Fortier-Engs felt she had to help when she learned about a friend and neighbour struggling with breast cancer.

But at the time, she never dreamt that she’d soon be facing the same struggle.

In 2015, after learning that their mutual friend Julie Jurik had been diagnosed with breast cancer, Fortier-Engs and her friend and neighbour Kim Deamude put together a team to enter the Big Move Cancer Ride to raise funds to support the Walker Family Cancer Centre.

“Annie has a really huge heart and when she found out Julie had cancer, she said we have to do something,” Deamude said.

Although Jurik lost her battle with cancer in early 2016, the team continued participating in the event.

While Fortier-Engs was more inspired than ever to keep the annual ride going in Jurik’s memory, Deamude said she “was despondent and thought, ‘What’s the point? It’s just terrible.’”

Fortier-Engs insisted.

“She said, ‘No, we have to.’”

Deamude eventually agreed.

This year, as the members of Team Julie/CMH Leasing prepared to participate in the annual ride again in Jurik’s memory, they learned that another close friend and loved one had recently received the same terrible diagnosis.

Fortier-Engs has always been very active and health, and never thought she’d her the words “You have cancer.”

“Everybody likes to think they eat well and do the right thing for their body and soul, and I always considered myself a good athlete,” she said. “It’s pretty scary, but I never thought that this would ever, ever, ever happen to me.”

Her health and active lifestyle wasn’t enough to protect her from the disease. She was diagnosed in January with an aggressive form of breast cancer called HER2-positive.

Deamude said both Jurik and Fortier-Engs were among the healthiest people she knew.

“They were constantly eating green smoothies. Their choices of food were just crazy. For years they were doing that — eating healthy, exercising faithfully. … And then they got cancer … They’re the last people that should have got it.”

Fortier-Engs hasn’t allowed the diagnosis to stop her from enjoying the things she loves, such as getting involved to help others.

“It doesn’t stop me from living my life,” she said.

She had originally planned to participate in the 50-km ride, but thought better of it.

“Because of the surgery, I’m a little afraid of hitting potholes,” she said.

Many others have stepped up to the plate to ride their bikes through the streets of Pelham.

“Originally we were just a handful of people, now we’re 13,” Fortier-Engs said.

“Probably because of my situation, I get more (people wanting to join the team) than I can handle. I have tons of friends that want to come. I think we’re good, but they all want to come. You can’t stop people from wanting to help.”

Fortier-Engs remains involved in the upcoming event training participants. She follows along in her pickup truck as they ride through the hills of Pelham, and often prepares breakfast for the team members at the end of training sessions.

“I try to motivate them just to put their butts in the saddle once in awhile,” she added, laughing. “They’re pretty good at it.”

Fortier-Engs also worked with Sue-Ann Staff Winery to set up another rest-stop for the riders who participate.

And so far, members of Team Julie/CMH Leasing have already collected more than $4,000 in sponsorships, with two weeks to go before the Big Move Cancer Run sets off from Club Roma in St. Catharines.

By the time the event happens, she hopes to bring in $7,000.

“I think we can do it,” she said.

So far, more than 400 participants have registered for the ninth annual event, bringing in more than $131,000 this year towards the foundation’s $300,000 goal.

Since it began in 2009, the event has brought in more than $3 million and all of it benefits people with cancer in the Niagara area.

Kristina Manzi, marketing and events director for Niagara Health System’s OneFoundation, said the bulk of funds raised this year will be put towards the radiation unit at the cancer centre.

She said there’s still opportunities to get involved, including joining the about 1,600 people who have volunteered to keep the event running, since it began.

In particular, Manzi said they need volunteers to act as road marshals.

“There are just over 80 needed, and there are 15 to 20 spots still open for that,” she said.

Although the Sept. 20 date of the event is quickly approaching, Manzi said people have a tendency to “get involved at the last minute, so we’re not worried.”

“If people are interested in volunteering, we can find a spot for them.”

More information about the ride, as well as volunteering is available at www.bigmovecancerride.com.

Meanwhile, Fortier-Engs said she’s “doing OK” while undergoing cancer treatments.

“I’m on the third phase (of treatment), right now.”

She underwent chemotherapy treatments in February, followed by surgery. She’s now receiving radiations treatments.

“It’s not so bad, although I’ve heard it gets worse towards the end,” she said.

So far, her prognosis is encouraging.

Fortier-Engs attributed it to the care she’s received from oncologists, including Dr. Brian Findlay in St. Catharines, who is also participating in the Big Move, as well as nurses at the Walker Family Cancer Centre, as well as at Juravinski Cancer Centre in Hamilton.

“I’ve never been sick my entire life — ever. This was a whole new ball game for me. Even sitting in a waiting room was horrible.”

However, she said, the doctors, nurses and staff at area hospitals made the ordeal bearable.

“My first group of heroes in my life are teachers. I have three kids and I always thought teachers were angels.”

But since she started her treatments, Fortier-Engs has met another team of professionals that she can add to that list of heroes.

“They’re amazing,” she said.

