Drivers from across the region will race for some big money in the 358 Modified and Sportsman divisions this weekend at New Humberstone Speedway in Port Colborne.

Back-to-back programs dedicated to honouring the memory of Pete Cosco and carrying on his racing legacy will feature some of the biggest payouts in the the track’s history.

Drivers in Modifieds, the premier racing class in Niagara, could go home with nearly $10,000 between $4,000-to-win events on both nights plus lap money for the feature Sunday.

Additional prize money will be awaiting the winner at the finish line in Humberstone’s other weekly classes – Mod Lites, Street Stocks, Mini Stocks, Pro 4 Trucks – as well.

Kicking off the weekend tonight, weather permitting, are the $4,000-to-win Race of Champions Dirt Modified Series and $2,000-to-win Race of Champions Dirt 602 Sportsman Modified Series The Race of Champions Dirt Modified Series features.

There also will be Mini Stocks spectacular that will see $200 going to the winner.

On Sunday, a full card of Sportsman, RUSH Late Models, Street Stocks, Mini Stocks, and Pro 4 Trucks will all be in action plus the Mighty Modifieds in the 75-lap Pete Cosco Memorial.

Additional lap money has been posted for the Modifieds, Sportsman and Mini Stocks. Sportsman drivers will also be racing for a larger purse Sunday night.

This is third memorial program honouring the memory of the speedway owner .

Three drivers – Erick Rudolph, Ransomville, N.Y., 358 Modified; Brad Rouse, St. Catharines, Sportsman; Dennis Lunger Jr., Albion, Pa., Late Models – are coming into the weekend 2-0 in their divisions.

Billy Bleich Jr., Port Robinson; and Jason Fontaine, Port Colborne; set the pace in the Street Stock features, while Dylan Llord and Mike Toovey, both of St. Catharines; each took a checkered flag in the truck races on memorial night.

First two victors in the Mini Stocks portion of the Pete Cosco Memorial were Jason Coutu and fellow St. Catharines driver Evan Curtis.

Cosco was 60 when he died from a brain aneurysm in August 2014.

The St. Catharines native spent many years racing in Niagara and New York state before purchasing Humberstone Speedway in 2004 with wife Linda.

Pit gates open at 4:30 p.m., grandstand at 5 p.m. with racing getting underway at 6:30 p.m. both days.

New Humberstone Speedway is located on Highway 3, east of Highway 140, in Port Colborne.

Doubleheader weekend

Also on track for two days of racing this weekend is Merrittville Speedway in Thorold.

Racing returns tonight, weather permitting, with the 37-lap, $3,700-to-win Harry Sittler Memorial for 358 Modifieds highlighting the program.

On tap for a Sunday matinee, beginning at 1 p.m. are a 100-lap enduro, backwards, flagpole, ladies and school bus races.

Sittler got his start in racing in the former Jalopy Division in 1961 with a car that his father Andrew flat-towed to the track from the family’s home in Queenston. Sittler would move up to the former Late Model Division before stepping into a Modified owned by fellow L. St. Amand Enterprises Wall of Famer Ray Stevens in 1974

Sittler would drive for a number of different owners over his car in addition to stints as car owner himself in the 1960s. 1970s. 1980s 1990’s and 2000s.

His trademark No. 37 was established when the St. Catharines driver was teammates with Harley Turner, Mini Stocks; and Carl Game, Late Models; and his own Modified. The number was only one that would work for all three divisions.

In recent years, Sittler’s only son Andrew has raced himself eventually becoming car owner for a number of drivers that in 2017 includes drivers Greg Panunte and Tommy Flannigan, both competing in 358 Modifieds with 37 as part of their car’s identification.

Sunday’s Charity Bus Race, a highlight of a Motorized Mayhem show presented by Seaway Mall, features Country 89 and Giant FM on-air hosts getting behind the wheel to support a worthwhile cause.

“I was looking for something new to make the 100-lap Enduro more exciting than ever,” Merrittville Speedway owner Don Spiece said, “We thought about bus racing and, with the incredible support of Country 89 and Giant FM, it’s going to be a great event for all the charities involved.”

From Country 89, Rob Leclerc is racing for the Canadian Mental Health Association, Stephanie Mizzi, the Learning Disabilities Association; and Andre Gervais, the Wounded Warriors; while Giant FM’s Brian Salmon is supporting the Alzheimer’s Association; KK, Niagara Dog Rescue; and Jef Brown the Kristen French Child Advocacy Centre Niagara.

Fans can support their favorite personality and charity by making donations in specially marked jugs that will be set up near the starting line. Donations can also be made on line at either http://www.country89.com/events/view/278 or http://www.giantfm.com/20…/…/14/school-bus-race-for-charity/

Celebrity driver with the most donations will start the race from the pole, with the winner receiving a $1,000 donation to his or her charity.

Another highlight of Sunday’s show is Train Wreck, a monster truck nearly 11 feet tall powered by a custom-built, super-charged engine capable of producing of almost 600 cubic inches.

It is being brought to Merrittville to do what it does best: crushing vehicles and performing stunts.

