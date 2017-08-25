Watch for discoloured water

Port Colborne residents in near an area where Niagara Region is carrying out watermain work may experience some discolouration or low water pressure, the city says.



The watermain project is being carried out in the Pine Street and Highland Avenue area and is expected to continue for the next three to four weeks



The area where the discolouration or low water pressure may occur is between Elgin Street to the south and Omer Avenue to the north, and Westside Road to the west and the weir to the east.



The city said it and regional staff will be working to minimize the

effects.



If the discolouration lasts longer than 24 hours, residents should contact Port Colborne public works at 905-835-5079.

