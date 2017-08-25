City recognizes Floatfest organizers

Organizers of Welland’s second annual Floatfest were recognized for their efforts this past Tuesday at Welland council.



The event, held at the SCUBA Park/Lincoln Street Docks on the Welland Recreational Waterway July 30, saw 1,700 people come out take part, and set a Guinness World Record for the longest line of water inflatables - 165.77 metres.



“What I saw this year was phenomenal … a tremendous success, ” said Ward 4 Coun. Pat Chiocchio. “I commend all those people involved.”



Chiocchio said he watched the work put into the event by the organizing team and the countless volunteers.



“I saw lots families and friends enjoying the waterway,” he said, shortly before handing out plaques from the city to organizers.



Leanna Villella, Floatfest spokesperson, said the event wouldn’t have come together without the group of people who worked on it.



“Everyone put their heart into it. We wanted something to bring families and friends together for fun.”



Villella said the idea for the event came from Phil Gladman and thanked him for bringing it forward.



“He had the idea, we just ran with it.”



She thanked the team of Floatfest volunteers and city council and city staff for getting behind the event and providing support.