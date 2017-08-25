Artificial turf on track at Centennial

Welland Centennial Secondary School is one of four public high schools that received new fields and running tracks over the summer break.

The updates are part of District School Board of Niagara’s $5-million multi-year capital plan to install artificial turf and other field upgrades.

Brett Sweeney, DSBN communications officer, said new fields are also installed at A.N. Myer Secondary School in Niagara Falls and Sir Winston Churchill and Governor Simcoe Secondary Schools in St. Catharines.

At Centennial, Sweeney said, work on the field began in May and included replacing its football field and eight-lane running track with synthetic materials. The turf is expected to last approximately 10 to 15 years, and that longevity in comparison to that of non-synthetic turf is one of the reasons for the update.

The new permanent bleachers will seat 500 people. Improved lighting is aimed at producing less light pollution.

Sweeney said a unique thing about Centennial’s updated field and track is that the Thorold Road school is now positioned to host regional track and field events and Ontario Federation of School Athletic Associations championships.

An area for discus throw, pole vaulting, high jump and triple jump are each being added to the school’s field and are expected to be ready by late October.

lbarton@postmedia.com

Twitter: @LBartonTribune