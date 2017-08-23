Petrachenko resigns from Welland council

Michael Petrachenko is giving up his Welland Ward 5 council seat to spend more time with his terminally ill wife Monique.



Petrachenko tendered his resignation at the start of Tuesday night’s council meeting and added it was effective as of the end of the month.



Reached Wednesday, the two-term councillor said a lot of thought went into the decision, but that it was also an easy one to make.



“My wife has a terminal illness … we found out in May. “We knew something was up for quite a while,” he said, adding things have been stressful for the couple over the last year-and-a-half.



Monique, he said, was diagnosed with ALS - also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease. It is a disease that gradually paralyzes people because the brain is no longer able to communicate with the muscles of the body that people are typically able to move at will.



“It turned our lives upside down. I thought about how my wife and I want to live the next few years. With the time I put in as councillor, I couldn’t afford to lose that for the benefit of my wife and our children.”



Petrachenko said since the diagnosis, the support system of personal support workers, speech therapists and others, has kicked in.



“Every day there’s something new happening.”



The councillor had been discussing the issues he and his wife were facing with his fellow Ward 5 Coun. Rocky Letourneau, who died on Thursday, June 22 at age 61.



“For the last year, Rocky and I had been speaking in private. His symptoms were very similar to what Monique was experiencing. We were compared notes all the time.”



Petrachenko, first elected in 2010 and then again in 2014, said he might have announced he was stepping down sooner, but with Letourneau’s death, it made the decision harder.



“I made an oath to the good people of my ward and Welland. It’s tough to give up something you enjoy doing. I made a deal with the people that supported and those that didn’t support me or even vote.”



Petrachenko, whose father Nick Sr. served on council as well in the late 70s and 80s, said he never played at getting reelected when it came to making decisions at council.



“I was there to do a job.”



That job started seven years ago, and one of the things the councillor was proud of was the working relationship he started with Letourneau when it came to ward matters. The two had known each other since their days in minor hockey.



“When I first started getting concerns from the public, through emails and phone calls, I’d email Rocky and let him know what I was dealing with. I said how can we serve the people if we’re not on the same page.”



He said the two men would always keep each other abreast of ward issues and what they were working on, whether it was Wellington Street issues or Memorial Park.



“My belief is Memorial Park is underserviced by the city … it’s neglected. A new pool is needed, and I hope the new master plan for the park doesn’t just gain dust.”



Petrachenko, who once viewed the Welland International Flatwater Centre with critical eyes, said his mind was changed when Welland hosted the World Junior Canoe-Kayak Championships in 2013.



He attended a world championship in Hungary, on “their ticket”, and said his eyes were opened to the enormity of the event. It also opened his eyes to just how special the waterway that runs through the core of the city is to Welland.



Petrachenko said it has been an honour to serve the residents of Ward 5 and the city as a whole, under former mayor Barry Sharpe and current Mayor Frank Campion, and with all of his fellow councillors over the last seven years.



“I represented the people of Ward 5, but also made decisions that affected the whole city. I never took that lightly.”



He said none of what he has accomplished would have been possible without all of those who convinced him to first run in 2010, his family and friends, campaign manager, and former MPP Peter Kormos.



“Peter must have phoned me 10 times to talk me into running,” he said, adding all those who helped him in both campaigns were “fantastic people.”



After Petrachenko’s announcement in council chambers, Mayor Frank Campion said he was left speechless.



“I know this was a very difficult decision for councillor Petrachenko, but I firmly believe in family first.”



Campion said he’ll miss the councillor’s input and thanked him for all he’s done for the municipality.



“You’ll be sorely missed. It will be impossible to replace you, but we’ll have to put someone in your spot,” the mayor said.

