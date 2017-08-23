Greg McPherson wasn’t his usual jovial, take-life-as-it-comes self Wednesday morning.

By the time the 26-year-old from Welland arrived at Meridian Centre in St. Catharines for a “tour of the Niagara IceDogs” facilities on the ground floor of the downtown arena, he was downright grumpy.

While the chance to be invited behind the scenes of his favourite Ontario Hockey League team appealed to the season ticket holder, McPherson also didn’t want to miss his weekly Special Olympics golf tournament at Whisky Run and, more importantly, the season-ending barbecue that would be served afterwards.

“He was really grumpy in the car coming here, he didn’t want to miss his golf,” Kathy McPherson said of her son.

“Or the barbecue,” Greg’s father, Ron, added with a laugh.

It didn’t take long for McPherson’s frown to be turned right side up.

“He started to forget all about it once he got here, he really loves it here,” his father said.

McPherson would soon find out that the golf and, yes, the barbecue would only be the beginning of things that he would be missing.

For starters, he won’t be able to enjoy an IceDogs game uninterrupted from his favourite seat in the stands. He also will no longer have the luxury of missing a home game and doing something else instead.

You would think the prospect of cutting into his hockey enjoyment for the foreseeable future would make missing a round of golf and a barbecued burger or two pale in comparison.

But that’s not what McPherson was thinking after he discovered that “tour of the Niagara IceDogs” was a clever guise to offer him a job as an assistant equipment manager with the team.

“Oh, my God, I’m in, I’m in!” he said wiping back tears as he hugged equipment manager Nick Hornby and assistant trainer Blair Stayzer during a surprise photo op in the team’s dressing room.

The IceDogs sweetened the deal by offering McPherson a personalized jersey bearing the number 17, for the year. The red alternate jersey looked great matched with the IceDogs cap he wore for the tour.

As one of two people assisting Hornby on game days during the 2017-18 season, McPherson will fill and refill water bottles and make sure there are plenty of towels on the bench, replenishing them before each period.

“We stay pretty busy behind the scenes on game nights,” Hornby, who is starting his second season as the team’s equipment manager, said.

“There won’t be too much time to take in the action.”

Hearing that, Ron McPherson assured his son the two season tickets won’t be going to waste.

“Well, it looks like mom and dad are getting your seats. You’ll be too busy working.”

Greg McPherson, who has Down syndrome, understands an equipment manager’s role on a team. The graduate of ecole secondaire catholique volunteered as a team manager for various teams at the high school.

“Essentially, he was our water boy,” said Ron McPherson, a member of the Vanier faculty. “He was always around to help, and the players sure appreciated that.

“He’s done it before, at a lower level. Now, it’s the big leagues for him.”

Greg, who works part-time as a busser at M.T. Bellies restaurant in Welland, chips in at home helping do the laundry, which is another thing in the job description of Hornby and his assistants.

After every game uniforms are cleaned in two industrial-sized washing machines with all but the jerseys spun dry in dryers which are just as large.

“The jerseys we hang up to drip dry because we don’t want to damage the logos,” Hornby said as he gave the McPhersons a rundown of the to-do list on game days.

Also along for the tour were Stayzer and Kathy Ellis, who along with Stayzer co-founded G-Mc’s Fitness Homies with Extra Chromies, a registered charity helping people with Down syndrome in the region.

“This is huge, it’s awesome that the Niagara IceDogs have opened their mind to not seeing the disability but seeing the ability in Greg,” said Stayzer, who received the McPhersons’ permission to use their son as poster boy for the charity.

Stayzer, also the team’s strength and conditioning coach, expects the players will benefit from interacting with McPherson as much as McPherson will by being part of a team.

“He will teach these young men a great life lesson about being in the moment, one day at a time, enjoying life for what it is at this exact moment,” Stayzer said.

“He’s going to help turn these young kids into young men.”

When Hornby told Stayzer he was looking for an assistant, Stayzer thought about Joey Moss, a person with Down syndrome whom Wayne Gretzky brought to the Edmonton Oilers in 1985.

Thirty-two years later Moss is still with the franchise and the annual split-squad game at the end of training camp is named the Joe Moss Cup in his honour.

Stayzer, a personal trainer, took on Greg McPherson three years ago as his first special needs client.

It didn’t long for the relationship to become more than trainer-client.

“After a couple of weeks training with him he became the best part of my day,” he said.

bfranke@postmedia.com