This year Sukriti Harjai finished atop the leaderboard that counted the most.

While she shot a 4-for-par 76, finishing one stroke behind Taylor Simoneau, in the final stop of the Niagara District Junior Golf Tour, the strong second-place finish Monday at Beechwood was more than enough to give the 17-year-old from Niagara Falls the overall tour championship.

Harjai, who carded three victories on this year’s tour, finished nine points ahead of Simoneau, 276-267; in the final standings in the girls division.

Emily Ward, who edged Harjai by four points for the 2016 tour title, finished third in standings, with 225 points; followed by Susan Leone, 208; Payton Bennett, 153; Emily White; 145; and Sasha Baker.

It was the second junior tour title for the Grade 12 student at Saint Michael Catholic High School and the first since 2015.

Harjai is eligible to return for one more year, while Simoneau, a four-time winner on this year’s tour; has played out her eligibility and is going to Lake Superior State University on a golf scholarship.

Jack Allan defeated Andrew Noble in a playoff in the boys under-17/under-19 flight after they finished regulation tied with 75.

Blake McGowan beat Ben MacLean by two strokes to win the Beechwood tour stop in the boys under-15 division, while Isaiah Ellis finished the day eight shots better than Michael Martel among boys 13 and younger.

Overall champions were crowned in four divisions Monday at Beechwood, where the tour wrapped last night with a season-ending banquet.

Ellis, with 293 points; and Sammy Rootes, 276; finished 1-2 in the boys under-13 flight.

Andrew Sartor, 181 points; Martel, 170.5; John Kingdon, 169.5; Hudson Mielko, 141.5; Elliott Christopher, 138; joined them in the ranks of up-and-coming golfers on a tour that this year is celebrating its 25th anniversary.

One of largest flights in terms of competitors was the boys under-15 division with 18 golfers in all taking part.

Luke Delgobbo topped the final standings with 259 points. Nolan Piazza, 248 points; MacLean, 211.5; Matthew Martel, 168; Braydn Wark, 163; Blake McGowan, 142.5; Andrew Scott, 142.5; Owen Sarter, 132.5; and Adam Caligiuri, Cameron Kiemele, tied with 131.5; rounding out the top 10.

Piazza entered the season was the defending bantam division champion, while MacLean was overall under-13 champion last year before moving up.

Rein Zinka finished the year as the under-19, under-17 boys champion after Nathan Bennett Bennett, last year’s overall winner; left the tour early to begin attending Gannon University in Erie, Pa., also on a golf scholarship.

Since tour director John White wanted to more closely co-ordinate the stop at Beechwood with the banquet, golfers began leaving in waves shortly after 1 p.m.

That left them out on the course, in the bright sunshine, during the partial eclipse.

One player pulled out of the tournament after nine holes, but that was the only incident of note, White said.

“Thank God, nothing happened,” White said.

Organizers heard “quite a bit of talk” about the dangers of staring into the blocked sun during an eclipse, so much so that White questioned his decision to schedule afternoon tee times.

“I didn’t know what to do or whether I should have pulled them off,” he said. “We could have had a shotgun start in the morning, but there already were other golfers playing so that wouldn’t have worked.”

White, the director of golf at Beechwood, spent much of the afternoon in his office, but when went on “from time to time” to check on what the moon was doing to the sun.

“I originally thought it would be dark as night, but it wasn’t that at all,” he said with a chuckle.

One junior tour player was overheard coming into the clubhouse with his scoresheet that the eclipse left the sky darker than it would have been on an overcast day.

