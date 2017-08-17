Electrical fire damages City Tavern

A Thursday morning fire has caused about $10,000 in damage at City Tavern in Port Colborne.

Port Colborne Fire and Emergency Services were called to the restaurant on Main Street at about 8:45 a.m. Deputy fire chief Mike Bendia said the owner of City Tavern became aware of the fire when he arrived to open the restaurant. Thursday morning.

No one was in the building when the fire started.

It took about 30 minutes for 18 firefighters to extinguish the fire, which began on the first floor of the building. Fire chief Tom Cartwright said it took about another hour for firefighters to ensure the fire was completely extinguished. Parts of walls and the ceiling had to be removed to check the fire was out.

The fire, which Cartwright said appears to be electrical, began near the bar area. The fire ignited near an electrical outlet and spread up a beam into the ceiling. Bendia said the fire did not spread into the second floor.

Bendia said there was minimal fire damage, but there was some smoke and water damage.