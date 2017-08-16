Windshield King could be demolished

A fire at Windshield King in Welland last week has been deemed accidental.

Welland Fire and Emergency Services Deputy Chief Adam Eckhart said the Ontario Fire Marshal’s Office investigated the fire, which caused an estimated $600,000 in damages, and reported back that an overheated appliance caused the blaze.

The fire began at the East Main Street property just before 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 10. The Welland fire department responded and called for mutual aid from Pelham for a second aerial truck to attack the fire. Surrounding residents were asked to evacuate their homes or at the very least close their windows and turn off the air conditioning because of the heavy smoke. Roads were also blocked off while crews were on scene, beginning to open around 11:30 p.m.

The scene was finally cleared around 2:30 a.m. Friday morning.

Eckhart said the building will likely need to be demolished because of the damage done from the heat and flames, which has had an effect on the structural integrity of the building. The property is currently boarded up and surrounded by a fence with signs for a demolition company posted on it.

He noted the property was insured and the family-owned business will be taken care of by the insurance company.

