The Canadian Masters Open Water Swimming Championships will be taking place at the Welland International Flatwater Centre on Sunday.

Hosted by Canaqua Sports, the event offers a chance for people to compete against others athletes and have fun.

“As much as it’s called a championship race, it’s really a good chance to swim,” said Ian Feldman, race director and owner of Canaqua.

He said that the event is open to anyone, but there will definitely be some pros out in the water. While most of the 95 participants registered so far are from Ontario, there are people coming in from across Canada and even some from the United States to swim the event. Some are as young as 12 years old and Feldman said one registrant is over 80.

The races include one-, 2.5-, five- and 10-kilometre swims beginning at 9 a.m.

He said it’s the first year that the event has been held in Welland. Last year, the event’s inaugural year, it took place at Ontario Place in Toronto, but Feldman said he’s really eager to have the race at the flatwater centre because of the quality of the course.

There will be the chance to break records, but he said the event is mostly about having fun and getting people out to participate. Spectators are also more than welcome to come out and cheer on the swimmers.

Registration for the event closes today online, but there is day-of registration on event day. Starting at 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, people will be able to register for the event and it will go until 1 p.m.

The event is part of the Canaqua Sports Open Water Swim Series and from it Feldman said they are trying to build a national event or series. More information about the event, including how to sign up, is available at canaquasports.com under the Races tab.

