Expanding WiFi in Welland

Merritt Island could see more free WiFi coverage if the City of Welland is able to run lines for more antennas, says information services manager/network administrator Scott Barnes.



“The infrastructure is there and we have the capability to expand it,” says Barnes.



For now, the area covered by WiFi on the island is around the main building, into the parking lot and slightly beyond, to an area where food vendors set up for the Welland Supper Market.



Barnes says an antenna placed on top of Civic Square and aimed toward the former Welland Recreational Canal Corp. building, which has a receiving antenna, is how the city is getting the WifFi signal out there.



Other areas in the city with free WiFi include the main arena, Welland Community Wellness Complex, Civic Square, and Welland Transit Terminal. Coverage at Civic Square has expanded recently, and improved at the transit terminal on East Main Street.



“The transit terminal gets fairly good use and we have the potential to increase coverage there,” says Barnes.



An antenna pointed toward the pond area in front of city hall has extended coverage outside, but there is slight signal loss because the radio waves have to pass through the glass, he says.



As plans move forward for the revitalization for the front of Civic Square, Barnes says conduit could be run to expand the coverage area even more.



Up next for free WiFi is Market Square.



“We’re looking at doing three locations and we’re hoping it can happen soon,” says Barnes.



He says WiFi would be set up at the cafe, the back part of the main Market Square building, and an outside antenna to reach the two pavilions.



A WiFi hotspot was recently set up on a transit bus that takes students between Niagara College and Brock University.



“It’s been set up for about a month now.”



While the city wants to expand the WiFi coverage, Barnes says it’s looking at using existing networks where possible to keep thing more affordable.



It also protects itself by running a firewall to protect against viruses and to ensure people aren’t using the network for illegal downloads.



“We’re careful how we do things.”