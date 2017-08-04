Teen taken to hospital after bike accident

A 13-year-old boy from Quebec was taken to hospital Thursday after falling off his bike on the Friendship Trail around 2 p.m. in Port Colborne.

Tom Cartwright, Port Colborne Fire and Emergency Services Fire Chief, said the boy and his family were staying at the Pleasant Beach Campground and decided to ride their bicycles along the trail to Port Colborne to get ice cream.

He said on the way back, the family crossed over Pinecrest Road and were headed toward Cedar Bay Road as the boy tried to pass his sister, clipping her tire instead. The boy went over the handlebars and headfirst into the asphalt.

Although he was wearing a helmet, emergency services were conconcerned he may have sustained further injuries. While ORNGE air ambulance or transporting the boy to Erie County Medical Centre in Buffalo were both considered, Cartwright said he ultimately was taken to Welland County General Hospital.

He was unsure of the boy’s injuries and didn’t know if ORNGE was called to transport him from Welland.