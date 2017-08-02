Triathlon road closure this month

Canal Bank Street in Welland will be closed for the Triathlon Ontario Draft Legal Provincial Championships later this month.

The street will be closed Saturday, Aug. 12, between Ontario Road and St. Clair Drive from 6:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Traffic will not be able to access that area at that time and are to detour via Forks Road, Prince Charles Drive, Ontario Road, Southworth Street and Humberstone Road.

Residents can direct questions to Mark Slade, traffic and parking operations technician for the city, at 905-735-1700 ext. 2212.