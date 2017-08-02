Fitch Street plaza paving back on track

One big giant nightmare.

That’s what Welland resident Louise Desormeaux is calling the parking lot work at the Fitch Street Plaza in Welland since a portion of it was dug up for repaving back in May.

She said just this week she tripped and sprained her ankle in the lot. It wasn’t a serious sprain and she’s back on her feet.

The parking lot, which was riddled with potholes and cracked pavement, was partially torn up starting about the Victoria Day weekend for the beginnings of repairs. But once it was torn up, the work came to a grinding halt.

Justin Piersanti, internal counsel for Value Centres Inc., which is the property manager for the plaza, said the reason the work stopped was because the construction company it hired had a disagreement with its sub-contractor, resulting in a termination of the contract overall.

“We’re aware and we’ve been working actively since then to get somebody,” Piersanti said Wednesday.

Value Centres Inc. has retendered the project. The work on the entire 18,000- to 27,000-square-metre lot will now be done by Norcar Construction Ltd., who he said Value Centres has worked with before. The only reason Norcar wasn’t chosen originally was because the company was unavailable at the time.

With Norcar on board, work is to begin this week.

Carolina Smith, a clerk at Zippy Zoom, said it’s been a hassle out in the parking lot and inside the building. Inside, staff have had to do a lot more cleaning to account for dust, dirt and stones coming in from the torn up portion of the parking lot that stops just outside its doors.

“We try to make it as clean as possible and disinfect for the kids,” she said of the indoor play activity centre.

Personally speaking, she said her husband had to have repairs done to his truck because rocks and other debris had gotten lodged in the wheels and caused damage.

Giant Tiger, one of the anchor stores in the plaza, is hoping for the situation to get resolved soon, but otherwise had no comment.

Piersanti said plaza tenants have been notified of the situation from the start. He said many tenants are asking for additional repairs or upgrades to the plaza building and parking lot.

Piersanti said the former owners of the plaza didn’t take very good care of it, and the current owners who took over in 2014 have been trying to play catch-up with upkeep ever since.

He said the parking lot paving will be done in sections and more spots will be added for people with disabilities and expectant mothers.

Piersanti would not disclose how much repairing and repaving the parking lot is costing, but said it’s a substantial amount.

“We apologize to the patrons and the tenants. We’re trying to improve the plaza and do the repairs and start a process of getting the plaza back up to speed,” he said.

