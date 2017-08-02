With Canal Days this weekend, the City of Port Colborne has issued a notice to residents living in the downtown core and areas south toward Lake Erie about parking restrictions during the four-day marine heritage festival.

It said the following roads will be closed Friday at 4 a.m. until Tuesday at 7 a.m.:

West Street between Clarence and Sugarloaf streets;

Princess Street between Clarence Street and the Super Mario’s parking lot ;

Clarence Street between Catharine and King streets and King and Welland streets (including Bridge 21);

Charlotte Street between Catharine and West streets (excluding King Street corridor);

Catharine Street between Clarence and Charlotte streets;

Kent, Victoria, Adelaide and Sugarloaf streets between King and West streets.

King Street will remain open to two-way traffic at all times, the notice said, but added parking along the west side of the street will be prohibited, and vehicles are subject to parking violation ticket and towing charges.

“A reminder that street parking is prohibited during the above mentioned dates/times. Please make certain that your vehicle(s) are not left on the streets on the night of Thursday, Aug. 3.”

Port Cares, city hall and St Patrick’s Church parking lots and the municipal parking lot at King and Princess streets will not be accessible for public parking.

“Park, Adelaide and Sugarloaf streets between King Street and West Street are designated emergency access routes during the festival, and there will be absolutely no vehicle parking allowed on these routes during the above-mentioned dates/times. Vehicles parked on these routes are subject to towing.”

Non-resident parking on all other streets between King and West streets will also be subject to parking fines and towing.

“If possible, keep your vehicles off these streets completely. If a vehicle is blocking your driveway or parked at a hydrant, please call 905-835-2901 ext. 208 or 209 and someone will be dispatched to that location,” the notice said, adding if someone requires street parking, the top portion of the notice could be detached and displayed in their windshield.