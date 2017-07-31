Billy Burke will be entering his ninth season behind the Niagara IceDogs bench when the 2017-18 season gets underway in September, but the first as the top dog.

The Queen’s University graduate and one-time Barrie Colt was promoted to be the fifth head coach in the history of the St. Catharines-based franchise.

The son of IceDogs owners Bill and Denise Burke succeeds Dave Bell who left the team last week to accept an offer to be an assistant coach in the American Hockey League with the Ontario Reign, the top farm team in the Los Angeles Kings organization.

Before Bell, who in his lone year as bench boss led Niagara to a 23-35-6-4 record and extended the franchise’s playoff streak to 10 seasons, Burke served as an assistant under interim head coach Mike McCourt, 2009-10; and head coach Marty Williamson, 2010-16.

In his eight seasons behind the bench Burke has played a role in the development of teams that went on to win to Eastern Conference championships in 2012 and 2016.

The IceDogs open their 11th season in Niagara Saturday, Sept. 23, on the road against the Hamilton Bulldogs.

Their home opener at Meridian Centre is Friday, Sept. 29, versus the defending league champion Erie Otters.

In his OHL playing career, Burke, 31, a native of Newmarket, scored four goals and collected five assists in 60 games with Barrie during the 2005-06 season.

At university in Kingston Burke became the first student athlete to play varsity football and hockey in the same year.

Burke's promotion ends speculation that Murray Nystrom, the long-time head coach of the Brock University men's hockey team, would succeed Bell.

Nystrom stepped down last week after 18 years at the helm. His replacement with the Badgers has yet to be announced.