Stabbing outside Welland Tim Hortons

A fight that broke out in a Tim Hortons parking lot in Welland early Sunday has resulted in a 19-year-old man being stabbed.

At about 2:30 a.m., Niagara Regional Police responded to a call for a disturbance at the restaurant at 563 Niagara St. Police initially responded to the area after receiving reports of 15 to 20 people in the parking lot causing a disturbance by fighting.

Upon arrival, police located a male that had been stabbed in the torso during the altercation. He was taken to hospital by ambulance.

Police said the man remains in hospital in stable condition and is expected to make a full recovery.

At about noon Sunday police arrested a 17-year-old Welland male and charged him with aggravated assault and assault with a weapon. His identity is protected by the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

He was held in custody pending a bail hearing today in St. Catharines.

Police are continuing to investigate and are requesting any witnesses to contact them at 905-688-4111 ext. 3300.