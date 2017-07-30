FALLEN WORKERS: 'He never had a chance …'

“He never had a chance to save himself,” claimed Fred Smalko’s stepson Frank Ilnisky to The Toronto Daily Star reporter the day after the fateful Lock 6 gate collapse in Thorold that killed eight immediately and left a score injured and maimed.

The young man went on to describe the deplorable conditions in which his stepfather was working: “He was half way up the gate, driving rivets on a scaffold two feet wide, when the crane collapsed. He just fell with the gate, and the crane fell on top of him.”

The Toronto Daily Star also interviewed Smalko’s brother-in-law, Joseph Dozorec, and noted that he himself had had a “narrow escape from death.” Dozorec was taken to the Construction Hospital at Homer with head injuries and a broken arm and wrist. He remained there for a couple of weeks recuperating from his injuries.

Department of Labour statistics for the early years of the 20th century show that while industrial work employed nine per cent of the working population in Canada, it accounted for 46 per cent of all fatal accidents.

Immigrants from eastern and southern Europe, moreover, had significantly higher chances of meeting their fate in industrial accidents.

Smalko had emigrated from the former Austro-Hungarian Empire only months before the outbreak of the First World War, settling first in the northwest Ontario town of Dryden. He intended to be a farm labourer but more likely worked there in either mining or the pulp and paper industry.

He was one of approximately 200,000 immigrants who formed part of the first wave of Ukrainian immigration to Canada before 1914, but we lack details about his birth and early years in Europe.

That said, it is known that in the 1920s he married the Ukrainian widow Mary (Dozorec) Ilnisky. She had immigrated to Fort William (Thunder Bay) from the Ukraine in 1906 and the following year, at the age of seventeen, married Jan ‘John’ Ilnisky. Together, the Ilniskys had five children: Frank (1910-1998), Rozalio ‘Rose’ (1911-1934), Karolina or Claire (b. c1913), Olga (m. Dillabough) (b. 1916), and Walter John (c1919-1990).

The fluid political borders in early-20th century Eastern Europe were reflected in the fact that the three families — Ilnisky, Dozorec, and Smalko — are variously described as Galician, Ruthenian, Austrian, or Ukrainian in official documents.

Newspaper reports of the Lock 6 calamity indicated that the Smalko family had settled on Beech Street in St. Catharines seven months before the accident.

Presumably because they were relative newcomers to the area, Fred Smalko’s funeral attracted “only a handful” of people at St. Catherine of Alexandria Church in St. Catharines. The Star also pointed out that “The dead man’s widow and his four children occupied the front pew on the right side of the church.” The absence of a large body of well-wishers must have added to the family’s grief.

After the church service, interment followed at Victoria Lawn Cemetery. Smalko was the first of the men killed in the Lock 6 gate collapse to be laid to rest. His plot would be immediately adjacent to another co-worker killed in the gate collapse, William Talaskevitch, whose funeral was yet to come.

Profile No. 100

Theodore ‘Fred’ Smalko, 38

Born: ca. 1890 (Ukraine)

Died: Aug. 1, 1928 (Section 3, Lock 6, Thorold)

Cause of Death: crushed by lock gate

Occupation: electrical reamer on a riveting crew, Steel Gates Co. Ltd.

Burial: Victoria Lawn Cemetery, St. Catharines (New Section Q, R.C. Singles, Row K, Grave 5)