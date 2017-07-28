Whether it’s the regular Tuesday night or one of the few Wednesday nights on the Bobcat of Hamilton kart racing schedule at Merrittville Speedway, one thing hasn’t changed.

Joey Priestley of Welland made his eight straight visit to victory lane after Junior 2 feature to remain undefeated.

Two drivers won their second features of the season on Wednesday night: Cohen Corbett, in Junior 1; and Tom Neale, in the Senior Fun class.

In other karting action at the Thorold track during the past week, Dylan Culp took home his third Senior Animal feature, Jaedon Lawson his fifth Junior Restricted checkered flag, while Jacob Mamo raced to his sixth victory of the season in the Novice 1/Novice 2 Division.

Kart racing continues Tuesday when pits open at 5:30 p.m. and action on the track gets underway at 7 p.m. Grandstand admission is free.

Following are results from Wednesday night’s feature races:

Designed Wright St. Catharines Discount Auto Parts Wilder Racing Engines Performance Manufacturing LO206 Novice 1 and 2 Division, eight laps: Jacob Mamo, Chris Crowe, Austin Nigh, Ben Colavecchia, Wayne Swinson, Scarlett Gaboury.

RCM Racing Equipment Performance Manufacturing LO206 Junior 1 Division, 15 laps: Cohen Corbett, Nigel Pendykoski, Jackson Maytum, Hana Rothwell, Korwin Podwinski, Noah Kugler, Amber White, Logan Iliffe, Madelyn Goulding.

Quick Ink Custom Screen Printing Performance Manufacturing LO206 Junior 2 Division, 15 laps: Joey Priestley, Zach Trotter, Spencer Maytum.

Superior PetroFuels Performance Manufacturing LO206 Junior Restricted Division, 15 laps: Jaedon Lawson, Devin Rayment, Davis Grocott, Noah Mamo.

Performance Manufacturing Senior Fun Division, 20 laps: Tom Neale, Seth Roy, John Pendykoski, Mike Speck, Cameron Lane, Colton Lane, Fern Bourque.

Southern Ontario Modified Lite Racing Association Performance Manufacturing Senior Animal Division, 20 laps: Dylan Culp, Travis Majuery, Gary Overholt, Kathleen Lampman.