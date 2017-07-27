Beach on Welland waterway feasible: Chiocchio

Now is the time for a beach and swimming park in the Lincoln Street docks area, says John Chiocchio.

“The idea has been around for a long time … I think the timing is right. I think we can get funding without affecting the taxpayers,” the Ward 3 councillor said Thursday.

The councillor had brought a motion forward to Welland city council Tuesday night that read: “… directs staff to investigate and put a conceptual plan together to develop a beach type and water sport park at the Lincoln Street docks; and that costs associated including municipal funding, grants available through both provincial and federal funding and stakeholders that may want to participate; and further that this project, if approved by council be executed by spring/summer 2018.”

He said the motion wasn’t discussed during the meeting, because council hit its 11 p.m. curfew before reaching it on the agenda.

He said it should be on the council agenda when it meets in late August.

“People want to be on the water, in the water … they are looking for those opportunities,” said Chiocchio, adding that’s evidenced by use of the Welland Recreational Canal’s scuba ark and people on the water in canoes and kayaks and on standup paddleboards.

“People go down south in the winter to splash in the water, and up north in the summer to splash in the water.”

What reignited the beach idea for him was watching children enjoy themselves on large inflatables near Merritt Park amphitheatre’s floating stage during Canada Day celebrations.

And with Welland Floatfest this coming Sunday and the city’s recent Go Quiet bylaw report regulating use of the canal, he felt it was a good time to try and resurrect the idea of a beach, with the addition of some sort of swimming park.

“We need a strong commitment from council, we all have to be in on it. The idea has been brought up before and shelved, I don’t want to see it shelved again because I think that would be the end of it.

“The interest is high now. I think the public will back us.”

Chiocchio believes a beach and swimming park would have a huge impact on the city. It’s also a prime location, with the scuba park, nearby walking and cycling trails and transit.

“It would be a nice place to set up a lawn chair or be in the sand, enjoy the sun and go for a dip,” he said.

