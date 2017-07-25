Country music on the floating stage

Nashville country artists will take to the floating stage at Welland’s Merritt Park Friday night with a tribute performance to The Man in Black, Johnny Cash, by James Yorfido.



The performance, part of the Summer Music Festival on the stage, will include classic country hits by Tammy Wynette, June Carter, Loretta Lynn, Jerry Lee Lewis and many more country legends.



Local artist, musician and lyricist Ashlynne Vince will also be performing on the floating stage with songs from her album Tidal Wave, which was recorded in Nashville, Tenn.



The concert gets underway at 7 p.m.



A full lineup for the concert series can be found on the city’s website.