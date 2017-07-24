The wise guys we see in movies usually aren’t the nicest of people so it is refreshing to actually meet real wise guys in our community who continue to do one good deed after another.

“We really enjoy the partnership we have built over the years with the members of the Wise Guys Charity Fund,” St. Catharines Boxing Club general manager Joe Corrigan said after Friday night’s 11th annual Niagara Legends Boxing Show at Merritton Community Centre. “We had a great crowd, honoured some of Niagara’s boxing legends and raised some money for a charity that does a lot of good deeds within our community.”

“So, it was a great night for everyone involved.”

The event paid tribute to five men whose names have become synonymous with boxing and martial arts in the region. Jerry Zolnierczyk was head coach of the Joslin’s Kickboxing Club on St. Paul Street in St. Catharines where he coached his brothers Jessy and Rocky to Canadian kickboxing titles. Jason Topolinsky was a Canadian and an Ontario champion from Welland, while the late John Degazio Sr. went on to open the Niagara Falls Boxing Club after being on an All-American boxing team that fought out of Fort Bragg, N.C.

Also in attendance was Donovan (Razor) Ruddock who is a coach at Sully’s Boxing & Athletic Club in Toronto and was at event to coach his adopted son and prized protege Stephen O’Keefe. When it comes to boxing in Canada, Ruddock is one the best ever with seven world boxing championship heavyweight title fights against fighters such as Iron Mike Tyson and James (Buster) Douglas.

“I love to box and am an unorthodox trainer because I go into the ring with my boxers during training,” Ruddock said. “Boxing is not about being tough, it is about being intelligent.”

“I also practise safety with my fighters and that is a priority.”

Besides the five honourees, there were 12 fights for the fans to watch with the host club having seven fighters involved and fighting for the right to hear the roars of approval from their hometown families and friends.

“Fighting in your hometown does bring out the best in you,” boxer Jake Isenor said as he prepared for his fight against Nico Cirrito of the U.S.A. Boxing Club in Rochester, N.Y.

“We all want to please our family and friends when we enter the ring, but there is another person in that ring with a whole other plan for how the night should work out,” the 21-year-old Isenor said. “That is why experience really matters when it comes to boxing and having a strategy for your match.”

As the night progressed, the local boxers went 6-0 in the matches leading up to the last match of the night involving Isenor and Cirrito.

“I was really impressed with our boxers and how they handled their emotions in front of all the fans,” Corrigan said. “Sometimes, a boxer can try and do too much in the first round to try and impress everyone but everyone handled their anxiety.”

Isenor won his 152-pound bout with a 2-1 judge’s decision and the St. Catharines Boxing Club finished the night 7-0.

“I sparred against him (Cirrito) a couple of months ago, but he got better since then,” Isenor said. “Early on in the fight, I was finding a home for my punches and then I just had to set a pace for myself and find my rhythm.”

The local boxers will not have much time to rest up as nine of them now head off to Kansas City, Mo., this weekend for the Ringside World Championship Tournament. In 2014, Isenor won four fights in four days to take home the title in the 141-pound weight class but three years later he will be fighting bigger opponents in the 152-pound division.

“I look forward to it but it is going to be a challenge,” Isenor said. “I like fighting taller guys because I can slip their punches and get inside and do some damage to the body.”

Ringside notes: Big thanks to Chris Devalkenaere from Falcon Crane for being Platinum Sponsor of the event... RIP Nick Congiu who was remembered for his contributions to the club… Gerard Ryan, Steve Ryan, Daniel Ryan, James Hughes, Jake Isenor, Nick Appelman, Dennis Steingart, Karli McCabe and Ray Riley are the St. Catharines Boxing Club fighters heading to Kansas City this weekend.

Decisions, decisions

Following are results from the Wise Guys Charity Fund boxing program held Friday at Merritton Community Centre:

156 pounds: Ryan Albeik (DeWith's, Mississauga) wins against Zach Medford (Niagara Falls)

126 pounds: Karli McCabe (St. Catharines) wins against JoMarie Sansalone (USA)

156 pounds: Troy Nagy (Niagara Falls) wins against Sam Albeik (DeWith's)

112 pounds: R.J. Clarke (St. Catharines) wins against Raymond Gill (Bramalea)

141 pounds: Lucas Bahdi (CJ) wins against Paul Ispas (Old School, Hamilton)

141 pounds: Gerry Ryan (St. Catharines) wins against Owen Charles (BigTyme, Orangeville)

152 pounds: James Hughes (St. Catharines) wins against Steven Drmic (McGrory's, Hamilton)

170 pounds: Elijiah Austin (USA) wins against Stephen O’Keefe (Sully's)

170 pounds: Dennis Steingart (St. Catharines) wins against O’Neil King (DeWith's)

140 pounds: Stephen Ryan (St. Catharines) wins against Graeme Mathews (Sully's)

200 pounds: Isaiah Antoine (McGrory's) wins against Danielle Akato (DeWith's)

152 pounds: Jake Isenor (St. Catharines) wins against Nico Cirrito (USA)