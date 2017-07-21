Change text size for the story

Lakeshore Catholic High School in Port Colborne presented 2016-17 school and team awards to the following student athletes:

ATHLETES OF THE YEAR

Senior male: Marco Lariccia

Senior female: Delaney Hall

Junior male: Eric Joyce

Junior female: Susan Santillon

TEAM AWARDS

Badminton, senior: Cristina Munoz, Erika Reddon

Badminton, junior: Novontay Brown,Adam Beacock-Schmura, Annie Culp, Melissa Loeffen

Baseball: Michael Athoe

Basketball, senior girls: Hanna Barrow, Alex Klauch, Hannah Peyton, Maddie Wilcox

Basketball, junior boys: Samuel Beifuss, Caleb McLean, Nick Qua

Basketball, junior girls: Keri Lynn Jones, Logan Tworcyzuck

Cross country, senior: Brooke Andrus, Emily Kacur, Britney McKee, Caitlyn Putney, Meghan Wing

Cross country, junior: Cori Macsai, Lauren Macsai, Susan Santillon, Julia Taras

Football, senior: Marco Lariccia, Eric Topp, Mathieu Vankerklei

Football, junior: Brody Crawford, Isaiah Mackie, Connor Ryerse, Creighton Schreyer

Golf, junior: Sasha Baker, Andrew Scott

Gymnastics, senior: Laura Ferreira

Gymnastics, junior: Susan Santillon

Hockey, boys varsity: Lucas Fabiani, Nolan Lynds, John Pennachio

Hockey, senior girls: Mary-Kate Pasincky, Emily Puchalski, Molly Sheehan, Meghan Wing

Hockey, junior boys: Ethan Culo, Jonah Devereux, Eric Joyce

Lacrosse, senior boys: Marco Lariccia, Tyler Latham, Nolan Lynds, Adam Nolan

Lacrosse, junior boys: Matt Hines, Tyler Flake

Rowing, senior: Devon Bythell

Rowing, junior: Jackson Climenhage, Liam Johnson, Devon McLeod, Mia Moreau, Riley O’Neill, Rowan O’Neill, McKenna Russell, Ryleigh Sliter

Rugby, senior: Hanna Barrow, Andrea Benner, Delaney Hall, Faith Hopkins, Victoria Klauck, Madison Wright

Soccer, senior boys: Tommy McCartney, Noah Pontello

Soccer, varsity girls: Emily Caldwell, Gabby DiFrancesco, Cori Macsai, Shaina Sollen

Soccer, junior boys: Samuel Beifuss, Darius Maddalena

Softball, senior girls: Sydney Porte, Maddie Wilcox, Riley Wright

Softball, junior girls: Abby Foster

Swimming, senior: Madison House

Swimming, junior: Connor Sneek

Tennis, senior: Cristina Munoz, Santana Sherwood

Tennis, junior: Tyler Van Gool

Track and field, junior: Johnny Jacob, Melissa Loeffen, Cori Macsai, Lauren Macsai

Volleyball, senior boys: Nicholas Beauregard, Tyler Latham, Noah Pontello, John Sferazza

Volleyball, senior girls: Delaney Hall, Cristina Munoz, Sydney Porte

Volleyball, junior boys: Novantay Brown, Jacob Eden, Eric Joyce

Volleyball, junior girls: Kendra Cousineau, Keri Lynn Jones, Melissa Loeffen, Emily Walker