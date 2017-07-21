Improv duo bringing laughs to Warehouse

Brie Watson, an improv comedy performer, promises lots of laughs at her show Improv Night in Niagara.

The Welland native is putting on the show with her long-time friend Dina Senior. The pair has been doing improv acting for nearly 20 years, ever since they were picked to be part of a team that competed in the area when they were in grade school.

Although they went their separate ways and pursued other careers, Watson said they stayed in touch over the years and always spoke of doing a show together. And now they are.

She noted places like Yuk Yuks and Oh Canada Eh!, both of which draw crowds, which signals to her that Niagara likes to laugh.

“There’s comedy in Niagara,” she said, “but there’s not a lot of improve comedy.”

The show, which has already had one showing in Niagara Falls last month, features three troupes. Watson said one troupe, led by Senior and full of Niagara artists, features Whose Line Is It Anyway?, game-style improvisation with audience interaction. The second troupe are special guests Christopher Hedrick and Allan Turner for Kev and Cal: Boy Adventurers; Watson said this features longer scenes that flow together.

She said the third troupe is led by herself and features the talents of Toronto performers she’s met from living there. It’s called What If? Improvising Your Alternate Universe. She said they have an audience member share a moment in his or her life that brought on a “what if?” thought over and then after listening to how things actually went, the troupe improvises the what-if scenario.

The first show in Niagara Falls went smoothly apart from a few technical difficulties that they intend to have worked out at this new location. She said they switched from the location in Niagara Falls to one in St. Catharines because the Niagara Falls location became a different business entirely.

The next show is this Sunday in St. Catharines at The Warehouse on Geneva Street and an additional show is happening August 20; doors at 7:15 p.m. with the show starting at 8 p.m. for both nights. She said tickets are available online http://ticketf.ly/2r7C2aJ or they are available at the door for $10.

